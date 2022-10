1/5

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge stands on the field for batting practice Game 1 of an American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium in New York. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Game 2 of an American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians, scheduled for Thursday, will now be played Friday due to inclement weather, MLB announced. The Yankees were set to host the Guardians at 7:37 p.m. EDT at Yankee Stadium, before a rainy forecast disrupted that schedule. The first pitch is now scheduled for 1:07 p.m. Friday in New York. Advertisement

Right-handed pitcher Shane Bieber is expected to start for the Guardians. Left-handed pitcher Nestor Cortes is expected to start for the Yankees.

"It's happened quite a bit this year," Bieber told reporters Wednesday, when asked about a potential weather interruption. "I wouldn't say I've gotten used to it, but I definitely have a little experience with it."

The Yankees beat the Guardians 4-1 in Game 1 of the best-of-five game ALDS on Tuesday in New York. The winner of the series will meet the Seattle Mariners or Houston Astros in the best-of-seven game American League Championship Series.

The Astros, who lead that series 1-0, will host the Mariners in Game 2 at 3:37 p.m. Thursday in Houston. That game also will air on TBS.

The ALCS is scheduled to start Wednesday and could run through Oct. 26. The World Series will start Oct. 28.

This week in Major League Baseball

San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth (L) celebrates his eighth inning solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers with teammate Will Myers during Game 2 of the National League Divisional Series at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles on October 12, 2022. The Padres beat the Dodgers 5-3 to tie the series at 1-1. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo