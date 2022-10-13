Trending
Oct. 13, 2022 / 7:42 AM

MLB playoffs: Braves, Padres earn wins to tie NLDS

By Alex Butler
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado hits a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the National League Divisional Series on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/daae04c273300d59160f20fac3f367f5/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado hits a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the National League Divisional Series on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Manny Machado drove in two runs to carry the San Diego Padres over the Los Angeles Dodgers, while dominant Atlanta Braves pitching beat the Philadelphia Phillies, tying the respective National League Division Series.

Kyle Wright allowed just two hits over six shutout innings to carry the Braves to a 3-0 win over the Phillies in Game 2 of that NLDS on Wednesday afternoon at Truist Park in Atlanta. First baseman Matt Olson, third baseman Austin Riley and catcher Travis d'Arnaud each drove in runs for the Braves.

"In my last postseason start I think I went 2/3 of an inning and allowed seven runs, so this was a good one for me," Wright told reporters.

Phillies starter Zack Wheeler allowed four hits and three runs over six innings. Designated hitter Bryce Harper, catcher J.T. Realmuto and second baseman Jean Segura were the only Phillies players to log a hit in the loss.

Game 3 of the (1-1) NLDS will be at 4:37 p.m. p.m. EDT Friday in Philadelphia. That game will air on FS1.

Padres 5, Dodgers 3

Veteran third baseman Manny Machado went 2 for 5 with two RBIs and a run scored, including a first-inning home run, to lead the San Diego Padres past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 in Game 2 of the other NLDS.

Second baseman Jake Cronenworth also went 1 for 4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored for the Padres. Pitcher Yu Darivsh allowed seven hits and three runs to earn his second postseason win.

"It's playoff baseball," Machado told reporters. "We are playing a good team. It's whoever is the quickest to 27 outs. You gotta be locked in. It's exciting. It's what we play for all year."

Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw allowed six hits and three runs in the setback. Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman hit a first-inning homer and went 2 for 4 with an RBI, a run scored, a strikeout and a walk. Third baseman Max Muncy and shortstop Trea Turner drove in the other Dodgers runs.

Game 3 of the (1-1) NLDS will be at 8:37 p.m. Friday in San Diego. That game will air on FS1.

