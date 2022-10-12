Trending
MLB
Oct. 12, 2022 / 7:52 AM

MLB playoffs: Alvarez walk-off homer powers Astros; Phillies, Yankees, Dodgers win

By Alex Butler
1/5
Houston Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez hits a game-winning, three-run, walk-off home run for a 8-7 win over the Seattle Mariners in Game 1 of an American League Division Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Maria Lysaker/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/0b94341954c5e81497bbe01c1e4df5d0/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Yordan Alvarez provided one of the best highlights in a wave of ALDS and NLDS openers, blasting a three-run, walk-off homer to lead the Houston Astros to an electric comeback win over the Seattle Mariners in Houston.

The Astros trailed 7-3 after seven innings, but scored five times over the final two in the 8-7 triumph at Minute Maid Park. Alvarez went 3 for 5 with five RBIs and two runs scored.

"I think it was one of the most special moments that I've had my career, having my family there and just for the city of Houston, they know we are a team that never gives up," Alvarez told reporters.

Astros ace Justin Verlander had an uncharacteristic weak outing, allowing 10 hits and six runs through the first four innings of the ALDS victory.

Catcher Cal Raleigh gave the Mariners a 1-0 lead with an RBI single in the top of the first. Center fielder Julio Rodriguez drove in two more runs with an RBI double in the top of the second. First baseman Ty France pushed the lead to 4-0 with an RBI single in the same inning.

Alvarez knocked in the Astros' first two runs with an RBI double in the bottom of the third. Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford answered with a solo homer in the top of the fourth. France brought in another run with an RBI double two at-bats later.

Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel cut the deficit in half with a solo homer in the bottom of the fourth. Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez pushed the lead back to four with a solo homer in the top of the seventh.

RELATED Braves sign RHP Spencer Strider to $75 million extension

The Astros then mounted their clutch comeback.

Alvarez singled to right in the second at-bat in the bottom of the eighth. Astros third baseman Alex Bregman then settled in and launched a two-run homer to left-center to cut the deficit to two runs.

Mariners relief pitcher Paul Sewald retired Christian Vazquez, hit David Hensley with a pitch and retired Altuve to start the bottom half of the final inning.

Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena then singled to center to put two runners on for Alvarez.

The Mariners replaced Sewald with Robbie Ray to face the Astros left fielder. Alvarez fouled off Ray's first offering. He then smacked an 0-1 sinker to right to give the Astros a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five game series.

Gurriel went 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored in the win. Bregman went 1 for 3 with two RBI s, a walk and a run scored for the Astros.

France was 4 for 5 with two RBIs for the Mariners. Rodriguez was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, three runs scored, a walk and a strikeout. Mariners starter Logan Gilbert allowed five hits and three runs over 5 1/3 innings, but was not on the record for a decision.

Other scores

ALDS Game 1: New York Yankees 4, Cleveland Guardians 1

NLDS Game 1: Philadelphia Phillies 7, Atlanta Braves 6

NLDS Game 1: Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres 3

Schedule

Times in EDT

NLDS Game 2: Phillies at Braves at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday on Fox

NLDS Game 2: Padres at Dodgers at 8:37 p.m. Wednesday on FS1

ALDS Game 2: Mariners at Astros at 3:37 p.m. Thursday on TBS

ALDS Game 2: Guardians at Yankees at 7:37 p.m. on TBS

This week in Major League Baseball

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan throws in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians in an American League Wild Card game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on October 7, 2022. The Guardians won 2-1. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

