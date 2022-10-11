Trending
Advertisement
MLB
Oct. 11, 2022 / 9:08 AM

MLB's Cole, Fried, Verlander among aces set to launch ALDS, NLDS

By Alex Butler
1/5
New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole will start Game 1 of an American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians at 7:37 p.m. EDT Tuesday in New York. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/bee75b5cae154c08fcf761bdcf4308b4/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole will start Game 1 of an American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians at 7:37 p.m. EDT Tuesday in New York. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole and Max Fried will be among the ace pitchers in action Tuesday to launch their respective American League Championship Series and National League Championship Series, their teams announced.

Most of the eight remaining teams in MLB's playoff field named their starters for the best-of-five game series Monday.

Advertisement

The Atlanta Braves will host the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the other NLDS to start Tuesday's MLB playoff slate. That game will begin at 1:07 p.m. at Truist Park in Atlanta and air on Fox.

The Braves will start Fried in Game 1. The Phillies will hand the ball to fellow left-handed pitcher Ranger Suarez.

RELATED Braves sign RHP Spencer Strider to $75 million extension

The Phillies will turn to right-handed pitcher Zack Wheeler in Game 2. The Braves have yet to name a Game 2 starter, but manager Brian Snitker said they are leaning toward right-handed pitcher Kyle Wright.

Advertisement

"Like a lot of the great ones, Max is never satisfied," Snitker told reporters Monday, when asked about Fried. "He is always looking for an edge. He is always looking to improve on something. He continues to study, work and figure out a way. He is always wanting to get better."

The Houston Astros will out their faith in Verlander for Game 1 of their ALDS against the Seattle Mariners. The Mariners will start fellow right-handed pitcher Logan Gilbert. That game will begin at 3:37 p.m. Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston and air on TBS.

RELATED MLB playoffs: Musgrove, Padres shut out Mets, advance to NLDS

Neither team has made their Game 2 starters official. Game 2 will be at 3:37 p.m. Thursday on TBS.

The New York Yankees will host the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the other ALDS at 7:37 p.m. Tuesday at Yankee Stadium. Cole will start for the Yankees. The Guardians will start fellow right-handed pitcher Cal Quantrill. That game also will air on TBS.

The Guardians will start right-handed pitcher Shane Bieber in Game 2 at 7:37 p.m. Thursday in New York. The Yankees will start left-handed pitcher Nestor Cortes. Game 2 will air on TBS.

Advertisement

Los Angeles Dodgers left-handed pitcher Julio Urias will face San Diego Padres right-handed pitcher Mike Clevinger on Tuesday in Game 1 of the a National League Division Series, the teams announced.

The best-of-five game series could run through Sunday. Game 1 will start at 9:37 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The series opener will air on FS1.

The Dodgers said left-handed pitcher Clayton Kershaw will pitch Wednesday in Game 2. The Padres will start right-handed pitcher Yu Darvish in Game 2. First pitch for that game is scheduled for 8:37 p.m. Wednesday on FS1.

"For us, we could essentially flip a coin," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters Monday, when asked about starting Urias and Kershaw.

"They are both aces in our eyes."

The winners from the NLDS will advance to the National League Championship Series. That best-of-seven game series will start Oct. 18 and could run through Oct. 25. The winners from the ALDS will advance to the ALCS. That series will start Oct. 19 and could run through Oct. 26.

The best-of-seven game World Series is to start Oct. 28 and could run through Nov. 5.

Advertisement

This week in Major League Baseball

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan throws in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians in an American League Wild Card game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on October 7, 2022. The Guardians won 2-1. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Twitter to livestream look-ins for MLB playoffs

Latest Headlines

Braves sign RHP Spencer Strider to $75 million extension
MLB // 22 hours ago
Braves sign RHP Spencer Strider to $75 million extension
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves signed right-handed pitcher Spencer Strider to a six-year, $75 million contract extension, the team announced Monday.
MLB playoffs: Musgrove, Padres shut out Mets, advance to NLDS
MLB // 1 day ago
MLB playoffs: Musgrove, Padres shut out Mets, advance to NLDS
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Joe Musgrove allowed just one hit over seven scoreless innings to lead the San Diego Padres to a shutout victory in a National League Wild Card series finale with the New York Mets in Queens.
Twitter to livestream look-ins for MLB playoffs
MLB // 4 days ago
Twitter to livestream look-ins for MLB playoffs
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Twitter will offer livestreams of look-ins for games throughout the 2022 MLB playoffs for the first time, the social media platform announced Friday.
MLB playoff games pack weekend sports schedule
MLB // 4 days ago
MLB playoff games pack weekend sports schedule
MIAMI, Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The start of the 2022 MLB postseason is on deck, with a dozen games set to take place as part the Wild Card rounds. The start of the NHL season also will headline the slate of weekend sports events.
Athletics' Stephen Vogt homers in final career at-bat
MLB // 5 days ago
Athletics' Stephen Vogt homers in final career at-bat
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Oakland Athletics veteran Stephen Vogt, who announced he will retire from baseball, ended his career in style, getting introduced by his children for his first at-bat before homering in his final plate appearance.
Man who caught Judge's home run ball, worth up to $2M, unsure about what to do
MLB // 5 days ago
Man who caught Judge's home run ball, worth up to $2M, unsure about what to do
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Corey Youmans, who caught Aaron Judge's record-breaking 62nd home run at the latest New York Yankees game in Arlington, Texas, told reporters he hasn't decided what to do with the valuable keepsake.
Yankees' Aaron Judge belts 62nd homer, sets American League record
MLB // 6 days ago
Yankees' Aaron Judge belts 62nd homer, sets American League record
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Aaron Judge needed just one at-bat in his 157th game to set the American League's new single-season home run record, as the slugger led off a New York Yankees game against the Texas Rangers with longball No. 62 of 2022.
Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits 703rd homer, passes Barry Bonds, Babe Ruth marks
MLB // 1 week ago
Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits 703rd homer, passes Barry Bonds, Babe Ruth marks
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Albert Pujols reached possibly the final benchmarks of his MLB tenure in the St. Louis Cardinals' latest loss, breaking Barry Bonds and Babe Ruth records with career homer No. 703 in a loss at PNC Park.
Tony La Russa steps down as White Sox manager, cites health issues
MLB // 1 week ago
Tony La Russa steps down as White Sox manager, cites health issues
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Tony La Russa stepped down as manager of the Chicago White Sox due to health issues, he said in a statement.
Mets to call up MLB top prospect Francisco Alvarez
MLB // 1 week ago
Mets to call up MLB top prospect Francisco Alvarez
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The New York Mets will call up Francisco Alvarez, MLB's top prospect, a league source told UPI on Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Seahawks' Penny, 49ers' Bosa, Dolphins' Hill among injured in NFL's Week 5
Seahawks' Penny, 49ers' Bosa, Dolphins' Hill among injured in NFL's Week 5
Fantasy football: 5 running backs to target in buy-low trades
Fantasy football: 5 running backs to target in buy-low trades
Dustin Johnson clinches LIV Golf season title, $18 million prize
Dustin Johnson clinches LIV Golf season title, $18 million prize
MLB playoffs: Musgrove, Padres shut out Mets, advance to NLDS
MLB playoffs: Musgrove, Padres shut out Mets, advance to NLDS
Patriots sign pizza parlor employee from North Dakota
Patriots sign pizza parlor employee from North Dakota
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement