Braves sign RHP Spencer Strider to $75 million extension

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves signed right-handed pitcher Spencer Strider to a six-year, $75 million contract extension, the team announced Monday. Strider's new pact will keep him under contract with the Braves through 2028. The deal includes a $22 million team option for 2029. Advertisement

Strider will make $1 million per season in 2023 and 2024. His salary will jump to $4 million in 2025, $20 million in 20216 and $22 million in 2027 and 2028.

Strider was 11-5 with a 2.67 ERA in 31 games this season. He started 20 times and finished three games. The 6-foot, 195-pound pitcher allowed 86 hits and 39 earned runs and tossed 202 strikeouts over 131 2/3 innings.

The 23-year-old Columbus, Ohio, native entered the league as a fourth-round pick by the Braves in the 2020 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut Oct. 1, 2021, and logged a 1-0 record with a 3.86 ERA in two appearances last season.

Strider hasn't pitched since Sept. 18 due to an oblique injury, but he hasn't been ruled out to return this postseason. The Braves went 101-61 and edged the New York Mets for the National League East division title during the regular season.

They also earned the No. 2 seed in the National League, which prompted a first-round bye. The Braves will battle the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of a National League Division Series at 1:07 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Atlanta. That best-of-five game series will air on Fox and FS1.

