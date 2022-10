1/5

Designated hitter Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies will face the St. Louis Cardinals at 2:07 p.m. EDT Friday on ABC. File Photo by Kevin M. Cox/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Twitter will offer livestreams of look-ins for games throughout the 2022 MLB playoffs for the first time, the social media platform announced Friday. The first pitch for the 2022 postseason will be at 12:07 p.m. EDT Friday, when the Cleveland Guardians host the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of an American League contest. Advertisement

The respective best-of-three game American League and National League Wild Card series will air through this weekend. The best-of-five game Division Series will air next week, followed by the best-of-seven Championship Series.

The best-of-seven World Series is scheduled to start Oct. 28 and could run through early November.

Games will air on ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, TBS and on MLB.TV. Content now also will be offered in the look-in format on @MLB, @BleacherReport, @BRWalkoff, @ESPN, @MLBonFOX and other Twitter accounts.

The Guardians-Rays opener will air on ESPN. The St. Louis Cardinals will host the Philadelphia Phillies in a National League Wild Card opener at 2:07 p.m. Friday on ABC.

The Toronto Blue Jays will host the Seattle Mariners in the next game at 4:07 p.m. on ESPN. The New York Mets will then host the San Diego Padres at 8:07 p.m. on the same network.

Those same four, best-of-three game series will continue Saturday and could run into Sunday, if necessary.