MLB playoff games pack weekend sports schedule

Veteran first baseman Albert Pujols and the St. Louis Cardinals will battle the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of a National League Wild Card series at 2:07 p.m. EDT Friday on ABC. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The start of the 2022 MLB postseason is on deck, with a dozen games set to take place as part the Wild Card rounds. The start of the NHL season also will headline the slate of weekend sports events. The final weekend of the MLS regular season, golf tournaments from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf series and more than 100 NFL and college football games also will entertain sports fans from Friday through Sunday. Advertisement

Auto racing fans also can tune in Sunday for Formula 1's Japanese Grand Prix and NASCAR's Cup Series playoffs.

But early October means postseason for America's favorite pastime as a dozen teams fill MLB's playoff bracket. The first pitch for the 2022 postseason is set for 12:07 p.m. EDT Friday, when the Cleveland Guardians host the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of an American League face-off.

"We are excited to play," Guardians manager Terry Francona told reporters Wednesday. "You know you are going to play somebody good, so go play and see what happens."

The Guardians-Rays opener will air on ESPN. Additional postseason games will air on the same network, as well as on ABC, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, TBS and on MLB.TV.

Each of the eight Wild Card teams will play in best-of-three game series, with the four winners advancing to the National League Division Series and American League Division Series, which start next week.

The respective American League and National League Championship Series will be best-of-seven game format and will start Oct 18. The best-of-seven World Series is scheduled to start Oct. 28 and could run through early November.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the favorites to claim the title. They won an MLB-best 111 games and are the top seed in the National League. The Houston Astros, who won an American League-best 106 games, and own the second-best odds to claim the Commissioner's Trophy.

The reigning champion Atlanta Braves, New York Yankees and New York Mets are among the Top 5 favorites to win the World Series.

The St. Louis Cardinals will host the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of a National League Wild Card series at 2:07 p.m. EDT Friday on ABC. The Seattle Mariners will battle the Toronto Blue Jays at 4:07 p.m. on ESPN. The New York Mets will then host the San Diego Padres at 8:07 p.m. on ESPN in Friday's nightcap.

Those series will continue Saturday and Sunday in the same Stadiums.

The Dodgers and Braves each received first-round byes, as the top seeds in the National League. The Astros and Yankees earned the right to sit out in the first round of the American League circuit.

The Dodgers will battle the Mets or Padres in the NLDS. The Braves will meet the Phillies or Cardinals in the second round. The Astros will face the Mariners or Blue Jays in the ALDS. The Yankees will battle the Rays or Guardians in the second round.

Weekend schedule (all times EDT)

Friday

Golf

LIV Golf Bangkok: First round at 3 a.m. on DAZN, LIVGolf.com, YouTube and Facebook

PGA Tour: Shriners Open: Second round from 5 to 8 p.m. on Golf Channel

MLB playoffs

Rays at Guardians at 12:07 p.m. on ESPN

Phillies at Cardinals at 2:07 p.m. on ABC

Mariners at Blue Jays at 4:07 p.m. on ESPN

Padres at Mets at 8:07 p.m. on ESPN

NHL

San Jose at Nashville at 2 p.m. on NHL Network

Buffalo at Pittsburgh at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Toronto at Detroit at 7:30 p.m. on NHL Network

Seattle at Edmonton at 9 p.m. on ESPN+

Soccer

Women's friendly: USWNT vs. England at 3 p.m. on fox

College football

Nebraska at Rutgers at 7 p.m. on FS1

Houston at Memphis at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Colorado State at Nevada at 10:30 p.m. on FS1

Saturday

Golf

LIV Golf Bangkok: Second round at 3 a.m. on DAZN, LIVGolf.com, YouTube and Facebook

PGA Tour: Shriners Open: Third round from 5 to 8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Soccer

Serie A: Inter Milan at Sassuolo at 9 a.m. on Paramount+

Premier League: Wolves at Chelsea at 10 a.m. on Peacock

Premier League: Southampton at Manchester City at 10 a.m. on Peacock

La Liga: Girona at Atletico at 10:15 a.m. on ESPN Deportes

Premier League: Spurs at Brighton at 12:30 p.m. on NBC

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Borussia Dortmund at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+

La Liga: Real Madrid at Getafe at 3 p.m. on ESPN3

Ligue 1: PSG at Stade de Reims at 3 p.m. on beIN Sports

College football

Michigan at Indiana at noon on Fox

Tennessee at LSU at noon on ESPN

TCU at Kansas at noon on FS1

Arkansas at Mississippi State at noon on SEC Network

Texas at Oklahoma at noon on ABC

Missouri at Florida at noon on ESPNU

South Florida at Cincinnati at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Auburn at Georgia at 3:30 p.m,. on CBS

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State at 3:30 p.m. on FS1

Utah at UCLA at 3:30 p.m. on Fox

Ohio State at Michigan State at 4 p.m. on ABC

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt at 4 p.m. on SEC Network

Washington at Arizona State at 4 p.m. on Pac-12 network

North Carolina at Miami at 4 p.m. on ESPN2

Air Force at Utah State at 7 p.m. on FS1

Clemson at Boston College at 7:30 p.m. on ABC

Washington State at USC at 7:30 p.m. on Fox

South Carolina at Kentucky at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Army at Wake Forest at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN3

BYU at Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. on NBC

Kansas State at Iowa State at 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU

Texas A&M at Alabama at 8 p.m. on CBS

Florida State at N.C. State at 8 p.m. on ACC Network

Oregon at Arizona at 9 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

Fresno State at Boise State at 9:45 p.m. on FS1

Oregon State at Stanford at 11 p.m. on ESPN

MLB playoffs

Rays at Guardians at 12:07 p.m. on ESPN2

Mariners at Blue Jays at 4:07 p.m. on ESPN

Padres at Mets at 7:37 p.m. on ESPN

Phillies at Cardinals at 8:37 p.m. on ESPN2

NHL

Nashville at San Jose at 2 p.m. on NHL Network

Anaheim at Los Angeles at 4 p.m. on ESPN+

Dallas at Minnesota at 6 p.m. on NHL Network

New York Rangers at New York Islanders at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Detroit at Toronto at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

New Jersey at Boston at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Columbus at Washington at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Arizona at Vegas at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

Sunday

Formula 1

Japanese Grand Prix at 12:55 a.m. on ESPN2

Golf

LIV Golf Bangkok: Final round at 3 a.m. on DAZN, LIVGolf.com, YouTube and Facebook

PGA Tour: Shriners Open: Final round from 5 to 8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Soccer

Premier League: Liverpool at Arsenal at 11:30 a.m. on USA Network

Premier League: Manchester United at Everton at 2 p.m. on USA Network

MLS: NYCFC at Atlanta at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: New England at Chicago at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Cincinnati at DC United at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Montreal at Miami at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Charlotte at New York Red Bulls at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Columbus at Orlando at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Toronto at Philadelphia at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+

La Liga: Celta Vigo at Barcelona at 3 p.m. on ESPN3

MLS: Colorado at Austin at 5 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Kansas City at Dallas at 5 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Nashville at LAFC at 5 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Vancouver at Minnesota at 5 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Portland at Real Salt Lake at 5 p.m. on ESPN2

MLS: San Jose at Seattle at 5 p.m. on ESPN+

NFL

Giants at Packers at 9:30 a.m. on NFL Network

Steelers at Bills at 1 p.m. on CBS

Chargers at Browns at 1 p.m. on CBS

Texans at Jaguars at 1 p.m. on CBS

Bears at Vikings at 1 p.m. on Fox

Lions at Patriots at 1 p.m. on Fox

Seahawks at Saints at 1 p.m. on Fox

Dolphins at Jets at 1 p.m. on CBS

Falcons at Buccaneers at 1 p.m. on Fox

Titans at Commanders at 1 p.m. on CBS

49ers at Panthers at 4:05 p.m. on CBS

Eagles at Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Cowboys at Rams at 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Bengals at Ravens at 8:20 p.m. on NBC

NASCAR

Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400 at 2 p.m. on NBC

MLB playoffs

Mariners at Blue Jays (if necessary) at 2:07 p.m. on ABC

Rays at Guardians (if necessary) at 4:07 p.m. on ESPN

Padres at Mets (if necessary) at 7:37 p.m. on ESPN

Phillies at Cardinals (if necessary) at 8:38 p.m. on ESPN2

This week in Major League Baseball