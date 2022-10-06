Athletics' Stephen Vogt homers in final career at-bat

1/6

Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt hit a home run in a win over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday in Oakland, Calif. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Oakland Athletics veteran Stephen Vogt, who announced he will retire from baseball, ended his career in style, getting introduced by his children for his first at-bat before homering in his final plate appearance. Vogt put an exclamation point on his 10-year tenure Wednesday in Oakland, Calif. He went 1 for 2 with two runs scored, an RBI and a walk in the 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels at RingCentral Coliseum. Advertisement

Neither team scored in the first inning. Vogt then walked to the plate for his first at-bat in the bottom of the second. The veteran catcher was in the on-deck circle preparing to face Angels starter Shohei Ohtani when he heard his three children over the loudspeaker.

"Now batting, our dad, No. 21, Stephen Vogt," the children said, as Vogt cracked a smile.

Advertisement

Vogt grounded out in that at-bat and walked in his second plate appearance. He came into score after the latter play due to a sacrifice fly by right fielder Conner Capel, which gave the Athletics a 1-0 lead.

Vogt returned for his third plate appearance in the bottom of the seventh. He smashed the first pitch he saw from Angels relief pitcher Zack Weiss to right field for his final career homer.

The 369-foot, solo homer traveled 101 mph off his bat, according to Statcast. It also gave the Athletics a 2-0 edge.

Vogt high stepped, let out a scream and smiled as he rounded first base. He then celebrated with his teammates in the dugout.

"I just got every emotion out," Vogt told reporters. "I was just like, 'Are you kidding me?' I was so happy and so elated. The little kid in you that used to play out in the front yard and pretend to be Will Clark, I let that that come out.

"I enjoyed every second of it. It was a thrilling, thrilling moment."

Athletics shortstop Nick Allen pushed the lead to three runs with a sacrifice fly RBI in the same inning.

Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe cut into the deficit with an RBI single in the top of the eighth. Angels star outfielder Mike Trout followed with a 490-foot, solo homer to center to at-bats later, but the rally fell short.

Advertisement

Athletics starter Ken Waldichuk allowed just three hits over seven shutout innings to earn his second win over the season. Ohtani allowed one hit and one run over five innings to drop to 15-9.

Vogt, 37, hit .239 with 82 home runs and 313 RBIs in 794 games over his 10-year baseball tenure. He hit .161 with seven homers in 70 games this season. The two-time All-Star also spent time with the Tampa Bay Rays, Milwaukee Brewers, San Francisco Giants, Arizona Diamondbacks and Atlanta Braves.

Vogt entered the league as a 12th round pick in the 2007 MLB Draft.

"It was everything I could dream of," Vogt said. "To have my family with me on my final day and be given the opportunity to walk away on my terms, it's not something I take lightly. I know very few of us get to do it, and I'm so thankful."

The Athletics (60-102) and Angels (73-89) both were previously eliminated from playoff contention. The Angels finished in third place in the American League West, while the Athletics placed last in the same division.

The MLB playoffs start Friday with the Wild Card round.

This week in Major League Baseball