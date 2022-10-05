Man who caught Judge's home run ball, worth up to $2M, unsure about what to do

1/5

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge watches his 62nd home run of the season against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Matt Pearce/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Corey Youmans, who caught Aaron Judge's record-breaking 62nd home run at Tuesday night's New York Yankees game in Arlington, Texas, told reporters he hasn't decided what to do with the valuable keepsake. Youmans, husband of Sports Illustrated reporter and former Bachelor contestant Bri Amaranthus, caught the ball in the first inning the Yankees' loss to the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Advertisement

He was escorted by security through tunnels inside the stadium after he caught the ball. Reporters also asked him if he plans to keep it, give it back to Judge or sell it.

"Good question. I haven't thought about it," he said.

Amaranthus later posted a photo of Youmans with the ball on her Instagram story.

#Rangers Security whisked away a Dallas man by the name of Corey Youmans who caught Judge's 62nd home run ball. #62 pic.twitter.com/lP7jequjIJ— Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) October 5, 2022

Ken Goldin, the founder of Goldin Auctions, estimated that the ball could fetch up to $1.2 million at auction. Memory Lane auctions president J.P. Cohen also recently offered $2 million for the keepsake.



Judge hit the historic homer in the first at-bat in the second game of a doubleheader Tuesday in Arlington. He passed Roger Maris for the most home runs in a single season in American League history with the 391-foot solo shot in the first inning of the 3-2 loss.

Judge told reporters after the game that Youmans could keep the ball.

"We'll see what happens with that," Judge said. "It'd be great to get it back, but you know, that's a souvenir for a fan. They made a great catch out there, and they've got every right to it."

Judge is hitting .311 with an MLB-best 131 RBIs, in addition to his record home run total. His 62 homers trail only Barry Bonds (73 in 2001), Mark McGwire (70 in 1998; 65 in 1999) and Sammy Sosa (77 in 1998; 64 in 2001; 63 in 1999).

The Yankees (99-62) will wrap up the regular season against the Rangers (67-94) at 4:05 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Globe Life Field.

