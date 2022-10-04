Trending
Advertisement
MLB
Oct. 4, 2022 / 8:07 AM

Tony La Russa steps down as White Sox manager, cites health issues

By Alex Butler
1/5
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa said he was told not to return to his role, without the help of medical assistance. File Photo by Maria Lysaker/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/ddad1ae13ed5f2530a7222fcaad55292/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa said he was told not to return to his role, without the help of medical assistance. File Photo by Maria Lysaker/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Tony La Russa stepped down as manager of the Chicago White Sox due to health issues, he said in a statement.

La Russa made the announcement Monday afternoon in a news release. The White Sox own a 80-80 record through 160 games this season. La Russa led the White Sox to a 93-69 mark last season, his first after a 10-year hiatus from the managerial ranks.

Advertisement

The Hall of Fame manager, who turned 78 Tuesday, hasn't been in the dugout for the White Sox since Aug. 30.

On Monday, he cited the installation of a pacemaker in February and a problem with his heart that was identified during a periodic check. He said the "solution" was to update the pacemaker earlier this season and for him not to return as manager, without medical assistance.

RELATED White Sox manager Tony La Russa out indefinitely with medical issue

"During an annual private exam after the first of the year, a second health issue also was diagnosed," La Russa said. "I decided to delay confronting it until the off-season. While I was inactive with the pacemaker, the second issue was analyzed. The result is that a corrective plan has been developed by my medical team and implementation has begun. I informed the White Sox of this second issue while I was out of uniform dealing with the pacemaker.

Advertisement

"As I have stated previously, I continue to request privacy related to my health issues and appreciate those who have respected that request. My overall prognosis is good, and I want to thank everyone who has reached out to me with well wishes related to my health."

La Russa remains under contract through next season, but said it is "obvious that the length of the treatment and recovery process" for his second health issue "makes it impossible" for him to be White Sox manager in 2023. He said the timing of his resignation allows the front office to fill the manager position during the off-season.

RELATED New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson suspended one game for 'Jackie' comment

He also called the White Sox's record an "unacceptable disappointment."

"There were some pluses, but too many minuses," La Russa said. "In the major leagues, you either do or you don't.

"Explanations come across as excuses. Respect and trust demand accountability, and during my managerial career, I understood that the ultimate responsibility for each minus belongs to the manager. I was hired to provide positive, difference-making leadership and support. Our record is proof. I did not do my job."

RELATED LaMarr Hoyt, 1983 AL Cy Young Award winner with White Sox, dies at 66

La Russa owns a 2,901-2,514 record over 35 seasons as a manager. He led the Oakland Athletics for 10 seasons and the St. Louis Cardinals for 16 seasons. He led the White Sox for 10 total seasons, a tenure including the 1979 through 1986 campaigns and the last two seasons.

Advertisement

The four-time Manager of the Year won three World Series titles and six pennants.

The White Sox will host the Minnesota Twins (77-83) at 8:10 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. They will finish the season Wednesday in Chicago.

This week in Major League Baseball

The St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols (L) jokes with teammate Yadier Molina as the two participate in a farewell ceremony before their game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on October 2, 2022. Both longtime players have announced their retirement after this season. The Pirates won 7-5. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Mets to call up MLB top prospect Francisco Alvarez
MLB // 3 days ago
Mets to call up MLB top prospect Francisco Alvarez
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The New York Mets will call up Francisco Alvarez, MLB's top prospect, a league source told UPI on Friday.
Yankees' Aaron Judge hits 61st homer, ties Roger Maris record
MLB // 5 days ago
Yankees' Aaron Judge hits 61st homer, ties Roger Maris record
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge cracked his bat into a 3-2 sinker, sending the pitch into the Toronto Blue Jays bullpen for his long-awaited, record-tying 61st home run and sparking a victory in Toronto.
MLB mulls potential time changes for Mets-Braves series due to hurricane
MLB // 5 days ago
MLB mulls potential time changes for Mets-Braves series due to hurricane
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- MLB representatives are holding talks with the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets about potential changes to their scheduled series this weekend in Atlanta because of Hurricane Ian' path, the league confirmed Wednesday.
Marlins pitcher becomes first in 100-plus years to balk three times in same at-bat
MLB // 5 days ago
Marlins pitcher becomes first in 100-plus years to balk three times in same at-bat
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Veteran pitcher Richard Bleier made history -- in an unfortunate manner -- in a Miami Marlins win over the New York Mets, becoming the only MLB player in more than 100 years to be called for three balks during one at-bat
Yankees beat Blue Jays for AL East title, Judge stuck at 60 homers
MLB // 6 days ago
Yankees beat Blue Jays for AL East title, Judge stuck at 60 homers
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Gleyber Torres drove in three and starter Jameson Taillon allowed two runs over 7 and 1/3 innings in a 5-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays, clinching the American League East division title for the New York Yankees.
Aaron Judge takes historic homer chase to Canada as Yankees battle Blue Jays
MLB // 1 week ago
Aaron Judge takes historic homer chase to Canada as Yankees battle Blue Jays
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Aaron Judge's historic chase to 61 home runs in 2022 will run north of the U.S. border as the New York Yankees start a three-game series Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto.
Marlins, manager Don Mattingly to part ways after season
MLB // 1 week ago
Marlins, manager Don Mattingly to part ways after season
MIAMI, Sept. 25 (UPI) -- The Miami Marlins and manager mutually agreed to part ways after the 2022 season, the team announced Sunday.
Cardinals' Albert Pujols bashes 2 homers, reaches 700 for career
MLB // 1 week ago
Cardinals' Albert Pujols bashes 2 homers, reaches 700 for career
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Slugger Albert Pujols connected for a pair of home runs Friday in the St. Louis Cardinals' 11-0 blitz of the Los Angeles Dodgers, becoming only fourth player in history to reach 700 career long balls.
Aaron Judge eyes Yankees-Red Sox rivalry series for historic home run record
MLB // 1 week ago
Aaron Judge eyes Yankees-Red Sox rivalry series for historic home run record
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Aaron Judge is two swings away from breaking Roger Maris' single-season franchise home run record. Fans can tune in this week on national TV as the New York Yankees slugger tries for 61 against the rival Boston Red Sox.
Gleyber Torres homers twice in same inning, Yankees pummel Pirates
MLB // 1 week ago
Gleyber Torres homers twice in same inning, Yankees pummel Pirates
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- All eyes might be on Aaron Judge's historic journey through the home run record book, but teammate Gleyber Torres recently got in on the longball trend, with two bombs in the same inning of a New York Yankees victory.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wisconsin fires football coach Paul Chryst amid 2-3 start
Wisconsin fires football coach Paul Chryst amid 2-3 start
NFL: Colts' Jonathan Taylor, Broncos' Javonte Williams among Week 4 injuries
NFL: Colts' Jonathan Taylor, Broncos' Javonte Williams among Week 4 injuries
Tagovailoa concussion brings in NFL protocol changes; Dolphins QB out vs. Jets
Tagovailoa concussion brings in NFL protocol changes; Dolphins QB out vs. Jets
Acrobatic Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs edge Tom Brady's Buccaneers
Acrobatic Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs edge Tom Brady's Buccaneers
N.Y. Jets greats Marvin Powell, 67, Jim Sweeney, 60, die
N.Y. Jets greats Marvin Powell, 67, Jim Sweeney, 60, die
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement