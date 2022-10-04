Trending
Oct. 4, 2022 / 8:40 AM

Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits 703rd homer, passes Barry Bonds, Babe Ruth marks

By Alex Butler
St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols will play in the final two regular-season games of his career Tuesday and Wednesday in Pittsburgh. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/1afa3503e19880527777bc3802c648f6/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Albert Pujols reached possibly the final benchmarks of his MLB tenure in the St. Louis Cardinals' latest loss, breaking Barry Bonds and Babe Ruth records with career homer No. 703 in a loss at PNC Park.

Pujols hit the go-ahead, 361-foot, two-run shot in the top of the sixth inning of the 3-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday in Pittsburgh.

Pujols 263rd career go-ahead homer passed Bonds' previous record of 262, the most in MLB history, dating back to 1961, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Pujols, who will retire after the season, trails only Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the all-time home runs list.

Neither team scored through the first five innings Monday in Pittsburgh. First baseman Paul Goldschmidt singled to left field to lead off the sixth. Pujols then settled in against Pirates starter Mitch Keller.

Keller threw a sinker for a called strike, but missed the zone with two of his next three offerings. Pujols then smacked a 2-2 Keller curveball to left field.

The blast traveled 99 mph off his bat and hovered just 63 feet above the field before it cleared the fence in left field to give the Cardinals a lead.

RELATED Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits 697th HR, passes Alex Rodriguez for 4th all-time

Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds cut into the deficit with an RBI double in the bottom of the inning. Fellow Pirates outfielder Jack Suwinski then tied the score with a solo homer in the bottom of the eighth.

The Pirates won the game when Cardinals pitcher JoJo Romero walked designated hitter Oneil Cruz with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth.

The Pirates logged just five hits, but also drew five walks in the win. Pujols went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored.

RELATED Albert Pujols pummels pinch-hit grand slam, Cardinals crush Rockies

Pujols, 42, also passed Ruth for the second-most RBIs in MLB history (2,216) in Monday's loss. He trails only Aaron (2,297) in that category.

Pujols also ranks No. 3 in extra-base hits and sacrifice flies, No. 2 in intentional walks, No. 8 in runs created, No. 5 in doubles and games played, No. 2 in total bases and No. 10 in hits.

The Cardinals will face the Pirates at 6:35 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Pittsburgh. They will finish the season Wednesday at PNC Park.

Moments from Albert Pujols' career

St. Louis Cardinals standout rookie Albert Pujols (5) signs autographs before a game with the Montreal Expos at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on April 25, 2001. Pujols has become the team leader and a fan favorite, hitting a .377 batting average, with six home runs and 19 runs batted in his rookie season. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Cardinals' Albert Pujols bashes 2 homers, reaches 700 for career

Latest Headlines

Tony La Russa steps down as White Sox manager, cites health issues
MLB // 33 minutes ago
Tony La Russa steps down as White Sox manager, cites health issues
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Tony La Russa stepped down as manager of the Chicago White Sox due to health issues, he said in a statement.
Mets to call up MLB top prospect Francisco Alvarez
MLB // 3 days ago
Mets to call up MLB top prospect Francisco Alvarez
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The New York Mets will call up Francisco Alvarez, MLB's top prospect, a league source told UPI on Friday.
Yankees' Aaron Judge hits 61st homer, ties Roger Maris record
MLB // 5 days ago
Yankees' Aaron Judge hits 61st homer, ties Roger Maris record
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge cracked his bat into a 3-2 sinker, sending the pitch into the Toronto Blue Jays bullpen for his long-awaited, record-tying 61st home run and sparking a victory in Toronto.
MLB mulls potential time changes for Mets-Braves series due to hurricane
MLB // 5 days ago
MLB mulls potential time changes for Mets-Braves series due to hurricane
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- MLB representatives are holding talks with the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets about potential changes to their scheduled series this weekend in Atlanta because of Hurricane Ian' path, the league confirmed Wednesday.
Marlins pitcher becomes first in 100-plus years to balk three times in same at-bat
MLB // 5 days ago
Marlins pitcher becomes first in 100-plus years to balk three times in same at-bat
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Veteran pitcher Richard Bleier made history -- in an unfortunate manner -- in a Miami Marlins win over the New York Mets, becoming the only MLB player in more than 100 years to be called for three balks during one at-bat
Yankees beat Blue Jays for AL East title, Judge stuck at 60 homers
MLB // 6 days ago
Yankees beat Blue Jays for AL East title, Judge stuck at 60 homers
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Gleyber Torres drove in three and starter Jameson Taillon allowed two runs over 7 and 1/3 innings in a 5-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays, clinching the American League East division title for the New York Yankees.
Aaron Judge takes historic homer chase to Canada as Yankees battle Blue Jays
MLB // 1 week ago
Aaron Judge takes historic homer chase to Canada as Yankees battle Blue Jays
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Aaron Judge's historic chase to 61 home runs in 2022 will run north of the U.S. border as the New York Yankees start a three-game series Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto.
Marlins, manager Don Mattingly to part ways after season
MLB // 1 week ago
Marlins, manager Don Mattingly to part ways after season
MIAMI, Sept. 25 (UPI) -- The Miami Marlins and manager mutually agreed to part ways after the 2022 season, the team announced Sunday.
Cardinals' Albert Pujols bashes 2 homers, reaches 700 for career
MLB // 1 week ago
Cardinals' Albert Pujols bashes 2 homers, reaches 700 for career
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Slugger Albert Pujols connected for a pair of home runs Friday in the St. Louis Cardinals' 11-0 blitz of the Los Angeles Dodgers, becoming only fourth player in history to reach 700 career long balls.
Aaron Judge eyes Yankees-Red Sox rivalry series for historic home run record
MLB // 1 week ago
Aaron Judge eyes Yankees-Red Sox rivalry series for historic home run record
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Aaron Judge is two swings away from breaking Roger Maris' single-season franchise home run record. Fans can tune in this week on national TV as the New York Yankees slugger tries for 61 against the rival Boston Red Sox.
