The Atlanta Braves are scheduled to host the New York Mets from Friday through Sunday at Truist Park in Atlanta. File Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- MLB representatives are holding talks with the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets about potential changes to their scheduled series this weekend in Atlanta because of Hurricane Ian' path, the league confirmed Wednesday. The series is to start Friday and run through Sunday at Truist Park. MLB is several alternate options for the series, including a potential move of Friday's 7:20 p.m. EDT start time into an afternoon slot or possibly creating a doubleheader Sunday. Advertisement

The teams also could make up games Oct. 6, the day after the final day of MLB's regular season, if they are essential to determine the American League East division winner.

The Braves are tied with the Mets at 97-58 for first place in the division. Both teams have seven games remaining in the regular season.

Mets manager Buck Showalter told reporters Tuesday that general manager Billy Eppler is keeping him updated about potential schedule changes and contingency plans.

Ian mostly has impacted Florida so far in the United States, but MLB's teams in the state are on the road through this weekend. The Miami Marlins face the Mets in a series finale Wednesday in Queens before a four-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers in Milwaukee.

The Tampa Bay Rays face the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday and Thursday in Cleveland. They then will battle the Houston Astros from Friday through Sunday in Houston.

Several Minor League Baseball teams on Florida's gulf coast either canceled or postponed games and events this week due to Hurricane Ian.

Outside of baseball, several college football games were relocated or had their game times altered in response to the forecast. The NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and NHL's Tampa Bay Lighting also had their schedules disrupted due to storm.

