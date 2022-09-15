Trending
Advertisement
MLB
Sept. 15, 2022 / 7:18 AM

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. swats 100th homer, sets Blue Jays record

By Alex Butler
1/5
Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in two runs in a win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday in Toronto. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/62dc6e93c184277b95aed974592ae7e1/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in two runs in a win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday in Toronto. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. not only jumpstarted the Toronto Blue Jays' most-recent win with a 363-foot blast into the bullpen, he also set a franchise record in the process, as the youngest player to hit 100 career home runs.

Guerrero, 23, crushed the solo shot in the bottom of the first inning of the Blue Jays' 5-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday at Rogers Centre in Toronto. He went 1 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Advertisement

Guerrero is now hitting .278 with 28 homers and 84 RBIs this season. The Blue Jays designated hitter ended a 14-game home run drought in the victory.

"Every day that I get here to the field, the clubbies [clubhouse attendants] always remind me, 'Hey, you need one more to 100. You need one more to 100,'" Guerrero told reporters. "You get a little bit aggressive, I can say that. But I guess that's part of it."

Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling retired the Rays in order in the top of the first. Center fielder George Springer led off the bottom of the inning with a fly out to right field. Guerrero then settled into the box to face Rays starter Drew Rasmussen.

Advertisement

Rasmussen dotted the inside bottom corner of the strike zone with a fastball to start the exchange. He then threw another fastball into the same area.

Guerrero sliced his bat into the area and cracked into the ball, sending it 120 feet above the field, according to Statcast. The ball traveled 98 mph off his bat on its way over the left field fence. It then bounced into the Blue Jays bullpen.

RELATED Nationals' Juan Soto slugs way to Home Run Derby title

Guerrero brought in another Blue Jays run when he grounded into a force out in the bottom of the third. Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette made the score 3-0 with an RBI single in the same inning.

Second baseman Santiago Espinal and left fielder Raimel Tapia drove in two more runs with RBI singles in the fourth and fifth innings, respectively.

The Blue Jays carried a five-run lead into the seventh. Right fielder Harold Ramirez drove in the Rays' lone run in the top of that inning with a 391-foot solo homer.

RELATED Slumping Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Jays offense detonate vs. Cardinals

Espinal went 3 for 3 with an RBI for the Blue Jays. Bichette and catcher Danny Jansen each recorded two hits in the victory. Stripling allowed three hits and one run over 6 and 1/3 innings to improve to 8-4 this season.

Advertisement

The Blue Jays (81-62) will host the Rays (79-63) in the final game of the series at 3:07 p.m. EDT Thursday in Toronto.

Read More

MLB All-Star Game: Stanton, Buxton homers lead AL past NL

Latest Headlines

Yankees' Judge homers twice, moves four behind Maris record
MLB // 1 day ago
Yankees' Judge homers twice, moves four behind Maris record
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is now just four home runs away from tying Roger Maris' single-season franchise record after hit went deep twice in a narrow win over the rival Boston Red Sox in Boston.
Angels' Mike Trout homers in 7th straight game, nears MLB record
MLB // 1 day ago
Angels' Mike Trout homers in 7th straight game, nears MLB record
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Angels might have lost another game, but slugger Mike Trout continued what could be a record home run tear with his seventh long ball in as many games in a setback to the Cleveland Guardians.
Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits 697th HR, passes Alex Rodriguez for 4th all-time
MLB // 2 days ago
Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits 697th HR, passes Alex Rodriguez for 4th all-time
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Albert Pujols not only helped the St. Louis Cardinals win with the latest mammoth home run of his remarkable 2022 campaign, but he also made MLB history, passing Alex Rodriguez for the fourth-most on the all-time list.
Ex-MLB pitcher Anthony Varvaro, who became police officer, killed in crash
MLB // 3 days ago
Ex-MLB pitcher Anthony Varvaro, who became police officer, killed in crash
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Anthony Varvaro, a former MLB pitcher who retired to become a police officer, was killed in a crash while on the way to a 9/11 memorial ceremony, police officials and his former teams said. He was 37.
MLB changes 2023 game rules, adopting pitch clock, bigger bases
MLB // 5 days ago
MLB changes 2023 game rules, adopting pitch clock, bigger bases
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball is adopting new pitching rules, bigger bases and limits on defensive shifts, effective in 2023. The rules were adopted Friday by a vote of the Joint Competition Committee.
Goldschmidt homers, Cards score 5 runs in final inning to beat Nationals
MLB // 6 days ago
Goldschmidt homers, Cards score 5 runs in final inning to beat Nationals
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- St. Louis infielder Paul Goldschmidt smacked his 35th home run of the season on Wednesday and the Cardinals rallied with a five-run ninth inning for a comeback win over the Washington Nationals.
Brewers' Christian Yelich clubs MLB-best 499-foot homer vs. Rockies
MLB // 1 week ago
Brewers' Christian Yelich clubs MLB-best 499-foot homer vs. Rockies
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Fans who were late to arrive to the most recent Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies game missed baseball history, as Christian Yelich led off with the longest homer of the season and third-longest of the Statcast era.
Red Sox, Enrique Hernandez agree to one-year extension
MLB // 1 week ago
Red Sox, Enrique Hernandez agree to one-year extension
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The Boston Red Sox and utility man Enrique 'Kiké' Hernandez have agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract extension.
Kody Clemens, son of MLB legend Roger Clemens, gets 1st strikeout vs. Ohtani
MLB // 1 week ago
Kody Clemens, son of MLB legend Roger Clemens, gets 1st strikeout vs. Ohtani
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Kody Clemens, the 26-year-old son of MLB legend Roger Clemens, earned his first career strikeout against one of baseball's best players, with an eephus pitch for a called strike against Shohei Ohtani.
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson smacks helmet-losing first MLB home run
MLB // 1 week ago
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson smacks helmet-losing first MLB home run
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Baltimore Orioles rookie infielder Gunnar Henderson lost his batting helmet in the process of hitting his first career MLB home run, providing additional entertainment for fans amid the flight of his 429-foot solo shot.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: Kamara among five running backs to avoid in Week 2
Fantasy football: Kamara among five running backs to avoid in Week 2
Fantasy football: St. Brown, Robinson among must-start wide receivers for Week 2
Fantasy football: St. Brown, Robinson among must-start wide receivers for Week 2
Steelers' T.J. Watt won't need season-ending surgery, could miss six weeks
Steelers' T.J. Watt won't need season-ending surgery, could miss six weeks
Fantasy football: Wilson, Wentz, Duvernay among add/drops for Week 2
Fantasy football: Wilson, Wentz, Duvernay among add/drops for Week 2
Chiefs coach Andy Reid blames Cardinals' stadium turf for injuries
Chiefs coach Andy Reid blames Cardinals' stadium turf for injuries
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement