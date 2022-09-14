Trending
Advertisement
MLB
Sept. 14, 2022 / 7:33 AM

Yankees' Judge homers twice, moves four behind Maris record

By Alex Butler
1/5
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge totaled three hits in a 7-6 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday in Boston. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/59ab0eaa646acfea0740e49f103d5330/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge totaled three hits in a 7-6 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday in Boston. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is now just four home runs away from tying Roger Maris' single-season franchise record after hit went deep twice in a narrow win over the rival Boston Red Sox in Boston.

Judge hit home run Nos. 56 and 57 of 2022 in the sixth and eighth innings of the 7-6 triumph Tuesday at Fenway Park.

Advertisement

"I'm out of adjectives," Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters, when asked about Judge's season. "It's just really impressive."

Maris hit 61 long balls in 1961 for the Yankees. Babe Ruth ranks second and third in franchise history for the respective 60 and 59 home run season he had in 1927 and 1921. Judge ranks fourth, with 20 games remaining in the regular season.

Red Sox first baseman hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the second for the first scores of the game. Yankees first baseman Marwin Gonzalez tied the score with another two-run shot in the top of the third. Catcher Reese McGuire gave the lead back to the Red Sox with a solo homer in the bottom of the third.

Advertisement

The Red Sox still held the one-run lead when Judge then stepped to the plate to lead off the sixth. The Yankees outfielder hit the first pitch he saw from Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta to right center field for a 383-foot solo homer.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts gave the lead back to the Red Sox with another solo home run in the bottom of the sixth. The Red Sox held that lead until Judge returned to the plate to lead off the eighth.

RELATED Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits 697th HR, passes Alex Rodriguez for 4th all-time

Judge took a ball and called strike to start that exchange with Red Sox pitcher Garrett Whitlock. He then belted a 1-1 slider to left field for a 389-foot solo shot, tying the score at 4-4.

Second baseman Gleyber Torres plated Judge, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Estevan Florial with a bases-clearing double in the bottom of the 10th to give the Yankees a 7-4 edge.

The Red Sox responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning, but came up short in their rally.

RELATED Ex-MLB pitcher Anthony Varvaro, who became police officer, killed in crash

Judge went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, three runs scored and a walk for the Yankees. He is now hitting .310 with 123 RBIs, in addition to his MLB-best 57 homers.

Advertisement

Yankees starter Gerrit Cole allowed four hits and four runs, with 10 strikeouts, over six innings, but was not on the record for a decision.

Red Sox (69-73) will host the Yankees (86-56) in the series finale at 7:10 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Fenway Park.

Read More

Angels' Mike Trout homers in 7th straight game, nears MLB record

Latest Headlines

Angels' Mike Trout homers in 7th straight game, nears MLB record
MLB // 22 hours ago
Angels' Mike Trout homers in 7th straight game, nears MLB record
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Angels might have lost another game, but slugger Mike Trout continued what could be a record home run tear with his seventh long ball in as many games in a setback to the Cleveland Guardians.
Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits 697th HR, passes Alex Rodriguez for 4th all-time
MLB // 1 day ago
Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits 697th HR, passes Alex Rodriguez for 4th all-time
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Albert Pujols not only helped the St. Louis Cardinals win with the latest mammoth home run of his remarkable 2022 campaign, but he also made MLB history, passing Alex Rodriguez for the fourth-most on the all-time list.
Ex-MLB pitcher Anthony Varvaro, who became police officer, killed in crash
MLB // 2 days ago
Ex-MLB pitcher Anthony Varvaro, who became police officer, killed in crash
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Anthony Varvaro, a former MLB pitcher who retired to become a police officer, was killed in a crash while on the way to a 9/11 memorial ceremony, police officials and his former teams said. He was 37.
MLB changes 2023 game rules, adopting pitch clock, bigger bases
MLB // 4 days ago
MLB changes 2023 game rules, adopting pitch clock, bigger bases
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball is adopting new pitching rules, bigger bases and limits on defensive shifts, effective in 2023. The rules were adopted Friday by a vote of the Joint Competition Committee.
Goldschmidt homers, Cards score 5 runs in final inning to beat Nationals
MLB // 5 days ago
Goldschmidt homers, Cards score 5 runs in final inning to beat Nationals
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- St. Louis infielder Paul Goldschmidt smacked his 35th home run of the season on Wednesday and the Cardinals rallied with a five-run ninth inning for a comeback win over the Washington Nationals.
Brewers' Christian Yelich clubs MLB-best 499-foot homer vs. Rockies
MLB // 6 days ago
Brewers' Christian Yelich clubs MLB-best 499-foot homer vs. Rockies
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Fans who were late to arrive to the most recent Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies game missed baseball history, as Christian Yelich led off with the longest homer of the season and third-longest of the Statcast era.
Red Sox, Enrique Hernandez agree to one-year extension
MLB // 1 week ago
Red Sox, Enrique Hernandez agree to one-year extension
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The Boston Red Sox and utility man Enrique 'Kiké' Hernandez have agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract extension.
Kody Clemens, son of MLB legend Roger Clemens, gets 1st strikeout vs. Ohtani
MLB // 1 week ago
Kody Clemens, son of MLB legend Roger Clemens, gets 1st strikeout vs. Ohtani
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Kody Clemens, the 26-year-old son of MLB legend Roger Clemens, earned his first career strikeout against one of baseball's best players, with an eephus pitch for a called strike against Shohei Ohtani.
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson smacks helmet-losing first MLB home run
MLB // 1 week ago
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson smacks helmet-losing first MLB home run
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Baltimore Orioles rookie infielder Gunnar Henderson lost his batting helmet in the process of hitting his first career MLB home run, providing additional entertainment for fans amid the flight of his 429-foot solo shot.
White Sox manager Tony La Russa out indefinitely with medical issue
MLB // 1 week ago
White Sox manager Tony La Russa out indefinitely with medical issue
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will be out indefinitely due to an unspecified medical issue, the team announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: Wilson, Wentz, Duvernay among add/drops for Week 2
Fantasy football: Wilson, Wentz, Duvernay among add/drops for Week 2
Fantasy football: St. Brown, Robinson among must-start wide receivers for Week 2
Fantasy football: St. Brown, Robinson among must-start wide receivers for Week 2
Angels' Mike Trout homers in 7th straight game, nears MLB record
Angels' Mike Trout homers in 7th straight game, nears MLB record
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott undergoes surgery, could miss two months
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott undergoes surgery, could miss two months
Geno Smith, Seattle defense overcome return of QB Russell Wilson and Broncos
Geno Smith, Seattle defense overcome return of QB Russell Wilson and Broncos
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement