Yankees' Judge homers twice, moves four behind Maris record

1/5

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge totaled three hits in a 7-6 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday in Boston. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is now just four home runs away from tying Roger Maris' single-season franchise record after hit went deep twice in a narrow win over the rival Boston Red Sox in Boston. Judge hit home run Nos. 56 and 57 of 2022 in the sixth and eighth innings of the 7-6 triumph Tuesday at Fenway Park. Advertisement

"I'm out of adjectives," Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters, when asked about Judge's season. "It's just really impressive."

Maris hit 61 long balls in 1961 for the Yankees. Babe Ruth ranks second and third in franchise history for the respective 60 and 59 home run season he had in 1927 and 1921. Judge ranks fourth, with 20 games remaining in the regular season.

Red Sox first baseman hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the second for the first scores of the game. Yankees first baseman Marwin Gonzalez tied the score with another two-run shot in the top of the third. Catcher Reese McGuire gave the lead back to the Red Sox with a solo homer in the bottom of the third.

Advertisement

The Red Sox still held the one-run lead when Judge then stepped to the plate to lead off the sixth. The Yankees outfielder hit the first pitch he saw from Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta to right center field for a 383-foot solo homer.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts gave the lead back to the Red Sox with another solo home run in the bottom of the sixth. The Red Sox held that lead until Judge returned to the plate to lead off the eighth.

Judge took a ball and called strike to start that exchange with Red Sox pitcher Garrett Whitlock. He then belted a 1-1 slider to left field for a 389-foot solo shot, tying the score at 4-4.

Second baseman Gleyber Torres plated Judge, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Estevan Florial with a bases-clearing double in the bottom of the 10th to give the Yankees a 7-4 edge.

The Red Sox responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning, but came up short in their rally.

Judge went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, three runs scored and a walk for the Yankees. He is now hitting .310 with 123 RBIs, in addition to his MLB-best 57 homers.

Advertisement

Yankees starter Gerrit Cole allowed four hits and four runs, with 10 strikeouts, over six innings, but was not on the record for a decision.

Red Sox (69-73) will host the Yankees (86-56) in the series finale at 7:10 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Fenway Park.