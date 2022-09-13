Angels' Mike Trout homers in 7th straight game, nears MLB record

1/5

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout is one home run shy of tying the MLB record for consecutive games with homer. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Angels might have lost another game, but slugger Mike Trout continued what could be a record home run tear with his seventh long ball in as many games in a setback to the Cleveland Guardians. Trout lifted a first-pitch fastball to dead center field for a 422-foot, two-run homer in the top of the fifth inning of the 5-4 loss Monday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. Advertisement

He is now one homer shy of tying Ken Griffey Jr., Don Mattingly and Dale Long for the MLB record of eight-consecutive games with a home run.

"I knew I needed five to tie the Angels record, and now I need eight," Trout told reporters. "It's good company to be in, but I'll come in [Tuesday] with the same approach."

Trout started the streak Sept. 4 in a 9-1 loss to the Houston Astros. He is hitting .393 (11 for 28), with 11 RBIs, two doubles, two walks and seven strikeouts over the seven-game stretch.

Advertisement

The Angels center fielder grounded out and popped out in his first two at-bats Monday.

Catcher Max Stassi doubled to right field to lead off the top of the fifth inning. Shortstop Andrew Velasquez popped out in the next at-bat. Second baseman Luis Rengifo then grounded out, which brought Trout to the plate with two outs and Stassi on third base.

The three-time American League MVP wasted no time in his exchange with Konnor Pilkington, dropping his bat through the zone and smacking the Guardians starter's first pitch to center field. The blast traveled 107 mph off Trout's bat, according to Statcast.

9/4: HR 9/5: HR 9/6: HR 9/7: HR 9/9: HR 9/10: HR 9/12: HR Just a week in the life of @MikeTrout. #ULTRAMoment pic.twitter.com/YhWHJS2Z7l— MLB (@MLB) September 13, 2022

The score remained tied through the sixth inning. Shortstop Amed Rosario plated left fielder Steven Kwan with a go-ahead RBI double in the bottom of the seventh for the final run of the game.

Trout went 1 for 4 with two RBIs, a run scored and a strikeout in the loss. Third baseman Matt Duffy went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs for the Angels. Kwan, Rosario and first baseman Owen Miller collected two hits apiece for the Guardians.

Advertisement

Trout is hitting .279 this season, with 35 home runs and 69 RBIs. The Angels (61-80) lost four of their last five games and sit in fourth place in the American League West, 30 games behind the first-place Houston Astros (91-50).

The Guardians (74-65) lead the Chicago White Sox (72-69) by three games for first place in the American League Central. They will host the Angels in the second game of the series at 6:10 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Cleveland.