Sept. 12, 2022 / 7:00 AM

Ex-MLB pitcher Anthony Varvaro, who became police officer, killed in crash

By Alex Butler
Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Anthony Varvaro retired from baseball in 2016 to become a police officer. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/f0c7ba3608797fdc3477514d564c3a02/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Anthony Varvaro retired from baseball in 2016 to become a police officer. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Anthony Varvaro, a former MLB pitcher who retired to become a police officer, was killed in a crash while on the way to a 9/11 memorial ceremony, police officials and his former teams said. He was 37.

The Port Authority Police Benevolent Association said Varvaro was reporting for assignment Sunday at the World Trade Center 9/11 ceremony in Manhattan, N.Y., when he was struck and killed by a driver who was going the wrong way.

"Anthony's life was taken from us as he prepared to honor the lives of the thirty-seven Port Authority police officers who perished on Sept. 11, 2001, at the World Trade Center," Port Authority PBA president Frank Conti said.

"Police officer Anthony Varvaro will always be honored and never forgotten. Anthony's wife and four children will remain in our hearts and will forever be a part of the PAPD family."

Varvaro was a 12th-round pick by the Seattle Mariners in the 2005 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut in 2010 for the Mariners. He spent four seasons with the Atlanta Braves from 2011 through 2014. The Braves traded Varvaro to the Boston Red Sox the next season. He retired after the 2015 campaign in Boston.

The Braves and Red Sox each tweeted on Sunday that they were "deeply saddened" about Varvaro's death.

"Pour one out today for my former teammate Anthony Varvaro," former Red Sox pitcher Pat Light tweeted. "One of my favorite teammates. RIP my friend."

RELATED Brewers' Christian Yelich clubs MLB-best 499-foot homer vs. Rockies

Varvaro went 7-9 with a 3.23 ERA in 166 appearances over his six-year MLB tenure.

RELATED Red Sox, Enrique Hernandez agree to one-year extension

MLB // 2 days ago
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball is adopting new pitching rules, bigger bases and limits on defensive shifts, effective in 2023. The rules were adopted Friday by a vote of the Joint Competition Committee.
MLB // 3 days ago
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- St. Louis infielder Paul Goldschmidt smacked his 35th home run of the season on Wednesday and the Cardinals rallied with a five-run ninth inning for a comeback win over the Washington Nationals.
MLB // 4 days ago
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Fans who were late to arrive to the most recent Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies game missed baseball history, as Christian Yelich led off with the longest homer of the season and third-longest of the Statcast era.
MLB // 5 days ago
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The Boston Red Sox and utility man Enrique 'Kiké' Hernandez have agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract extension.
MLB // 5 days ago
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Kody Clemens, the 26-year-old son of MLB legend Roger Clemens, earned his first career strikeout against one of baseball's best players, with an eephus pitch for a called strike against Shohei Ohtani.
MLB // 1 week ago
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Baltimore Orioles rookie infielder Gunnar Henderson lost his batting helmet in the process of hitting his first career MLB home run, providing additional entertainment for fans amid the flight of his 429-foot solo shot.
MLB // 1 week ago
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will be out indefinitely due to an unspecified medical issue, the team announced.
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Corey Kahn, an outfielder from Pearland, Texas, made one of the best plays of the Little League World Series this year with a home run-robbing catch in Williamsport, Pa.
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno is considering a potential sale of the MLB franchise, he said in a statement.
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., who was suspended for 80 games earlier this month after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, said he plans to regain trust from teammates and fans.
