Ex-MLB pitcher Anthony Varvaro, who became police officer, killed in crash

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Anthony Varvaro, a former MLB pitcher who retired to become a police officer, was killed in a crash while on the way to a 9/11 memorial ceremony, police officials and his former teams said. He was 37. The Port Authority Police Benevolent Association said Varvaro was reporting for assignment Sunday at the World Trade Center 9/11 ceremony in Manhattan, N.Y., when he was struck and killed by a driver who was going the wrong way. Advertisement

"Anthony's life was taken from us as he prepared to honor the lives of the thirty-seven Port Authority police officers who perished on Sept. 11, 2001, at the World Trade Center," Port Authority PBA president Frank Conti said.

"Police officer Anthony Varvaro will always be honored and never forgotten. Anthony's wife and four children will remain in our hearts and will forever be a part of the PAPD family."

Varvaro was a 12th-round pick by the Seattle Mariners in the 2005 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut in 2010 for the Mariners. He spent four seasons with the Atlanta Braves from 2011 through 2014. The Braves traded Varvaro to the Boston Red Sox the next season. He retired after the 2015 campaign in Boston.

The Braves and Red Sox each tweeted on Sunday that they were "deeply saddened" about Varvaro's death.

"Pour one out today for my former teammate Anthony Varvaro," former Red Sox pitcher Pat Light tweeted. "One of my favorite teammates. RIP my friend."

Varvaro went 7-9 with a 3.23 ERA in 166 appearances over his six-year MLB tenure.

