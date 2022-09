1/5

Boston Red Sox utility man Enrique Hernandez is now signed through 2023. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The Boston Red Sox and utility man Enrique 'Kiké' Hernandez have agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract extension. Sources told ESPN, MassLive and WEEI about the deal Monday night. Hernandez, 31, was on the final year of his old contract. He was set to hit free agency this off-season. Advertisement

Hernandez hit .219 with six home runs and 37 RBIs through 68 games this season for the Red Sox. The nine-year veteran hit .250 with 20 homers and 60 RBIs in 134 games last season for the Red Sox. He joined the franchise as a free agent in 2021.

Hernandez also spent six seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He won a World Series in 2020 with that franchise. Hernandez made his MLB debut in 2014 with the Houston Astros.

He entered the league as a sixth-round pick by the Astros in the 2009 MLB Draft. He was traded to the Miami Marlins in July of 2014. The Marlins traded Hernandez to the Dodgers later that same year.

The Red Sox (67-69) will face the Tampa Bay Rays (75-58) at 6:40 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.

