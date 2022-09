1/5

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa missed the team's last two games due to a medical issue and is now out indefinitely. File Photo by Maria Lysaker/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will be out indefinitely due to an unspecified medical issue, the team announced. The White Sox said Wednesday that bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as the team's interim manager. Advertisement

La Russa, who underwent a medical examination Wednesday morning, is scheduled to undergo additional testing by his personal physicians in Arizona.

The 77-year-old manager was with the White Sox for pregame activities Tuesday, but missed that night's 9-7 White Sox loss to the Kansas City Royals in Chicago.

The White Sox beat the Royals 4-2 in the second game of the series Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field. They host the Royals in the series finale at 2:20 p.m. EDT Thursday in Chicago.

The White Sox are 64-66 and sit in third place in the American League Central division. They went 93-69 in 2021, La Russa's first season as an MLB manager since 2011.

La Russa led the St. Louis Cardinals to a 1,408-1,182 record in 16 seasons with that franchise. He also spent 10 seasons with the Oakland Athletics. La Russa first managed the White Sox from 1979 through 1996.

Advertisement

The three-time World Series champion owns an overall record of 2,885-2,500 over 35 seasons.