MLB
Aug. 25, 2022 / 9:18 AM

Texas player robs hitter of home run at Little League World Series

By Alex Butler

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Corey Kahn, an outfielder from Pearland, Texas, made one of the best plays of the Little League World Series this year with a home run-robbing catch in Williamsport, Pa.

The 12-year-old left fielder made the sensational snag in the third inning of Texas' 8-4 win over (Hollidaysburg) Pennsylvania on Wednesday at Lamade Stadium.

Texas led 4-3 at the time. With one out, Pennsylvania's Braden Hatch smacked a 3-1 pitch deep to left.

Kahn backpedaled toward the outfield wall and raised both arms over the fence. He then leaned his back on the fence and snagged the ball just before it could leave the park for a home run.

Kahn also pitched for three innings and played catcher in the victory. He allowed two hits and one run to earn the win.

Jacob Zurek went 3 for 4 with an RBI. Kaiden Shelton, Manny Castillo and Malachi Clark each recorded two RBIs for Texas.

Texas will face Nolensville (Tenn.) next at 7 p.m. EDT Thursday. The e Little League World Series final will be Aug. 28.

