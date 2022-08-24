Trending
Advertisement
MLB
Aug. 24, 2022 / 7:55 AM

Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno exploring sale

By Alex Butler
1/5
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno is exploring a sale of the MLB franchise, which is estimated to be worth $2.2 billion. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/4c38d0ef253bce7f9885028414239c62/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno is exploring a sale of the MLB franchise, which is estimated to be worth $2.2 billion. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno is considering a potential sale of the MLB franchise, he said in a statement.

Moreno released the statement Tuesday night. The organization said in a news release that it started a "formal process to evaluate strategic alternatives including a possible sale of the team."

Advertisement

Moreno, 76, bought the Angels in 2003 from The Walt Disney Co. for $184 million. In March, Forbes estimated that the franchise is now worth $2.2 billion.

"Although this difficult decision was entirely our choice and deserved a great deal of thoughtful consideration, my family and I have ultimately come to the conclusion that now is the time," Moreno wrote.

RELATED Suspended Fernando Tatis Jr. vows to regain trust of Padres fans, teammates

"Throughout this process, we will continue to run the franchise in the best interest of our fans, employees, players and business partners."

Moreno called his two-decade ownership tenure a "great honor and privilege." The Angels said they retained Galatioto Sports Partners to be their financial adviser in the process.

The Angels made the playoffs just once since 2009. They won the World Series months before Moreno took over. They lost in the ALCS in two of their six postseason appearances under Moreno. They lost in the first round of the other four playoff runs.

Advertisement

The Angels joined MLB in 1961 as an expansion team.

"We have seen three Angels owners since the team moved here in 1966," Anaheim Mayor Mike Lyster said in a statement. "While team sales do not happen every day, they are a fact of life in sports.

"This is a potential decision for Arte Moreno based on his investment and family considerations. Should we see new ownership, we look forward to continuing a great tradition of baseball in Anaheim."

RELATED Mets' Brett Baty smacks homer in front of family on first MLB swing

The Angels (52-71) sit in fourth place in the American League West, 26.5 games behind the first-place Houston Astros. They will battle the Tampa Bay Rays (67-55) at 7:10 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Read More

Boy injured in Little League World Series bunk bed fall exits intensive care

Latest Headlines

Suspended Fernando Tatis Jr. vows to regain trust of Padres fans, teammates
MLB // 2 hours ago
Suspended Fernando Tatis Jr. vows to regain trust of Padres fans, teammates
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., who was suspended for 80 games earlier this month after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, said he plans to regain trust from teammates and fans.
Boy injured in Little League World Series bunk bed fall exits intensive care
MLB // 5 days ago
Boy injured in Little League World Series bunk bed fall exits intensive care
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Easton Oliverson, the 12-year-old boy who sustained head injuries from a bunk bed fall while with his team at the Little League World Series, is out of intensive care, his family announced on social media.
Albert Pujols pummels pinch-hit grand slam, Cardinals crush Rockies
MLB // 5 days ago
Albert Pujols pummels pinch-hit grand slam, Cardinals crush Rockies
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Veteran slugger Albert Pujols stepped up to the plate and smacked a pinch-hit grand slam as one of many St. Louis Cardinals offensive highlights in a 13-0 thrashing of the Colorado Rockies in St. Louis.
Mets' Brett Baty smacks homer in front of family on first MLB swing
MLB // 5 days ago
Mets' Brett Baty smacks homer in front of family on first MLB swing
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Rookie Brett Baty swatted a two-run home run on the first swing of his MLB career as his family looked on from the stands to help the New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta.
Yankees' Josh Donaldson clubs walk-off grand slam vs. Rays
MLB // 6 days ago
Yankees' Josh Donaldson clubs walk-off grand slam vs. Rays
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Designated hitter Josh Donaldson smashed an 0-1 fastball to right field for a 349-foot, walk-off grand slam to lead the New York Yankees to a dramatic, extra-innings win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium.
Pirates' Rodolfo Castro suspended for phone-losing slide vs. Diamondbacks
MLB // 1 week ago
Pirates' Rodolfo Castro suspended for phone-losing slide vs. Diamondbacks
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro, whose phone flew out of his pocket during a recent slide into third base, was suspended for one game for violating MLB's electronic device policy, the league said.
Athletics call up top prospect Shea Langeliers
MLB // 1 week ago
Athletics call up top prospect Shea Langeliers
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The Oakland Athletics called up top prospect Shea Langeliers from their Triple-A affiliate, they announced Tuesday.
Little League World Series player has emergency surgery after fall from bed
MLB // 1 week ago
Little League World Series player has emergency surgery after fall from bed
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Easton Oliverson, a 12-year-old from Snow Canyon's Little League World Series team, underwent emergency surgery after he fell out of bed and injured his head in Williamsport, Pa. He remains in an intensive care unit.
Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler to undergo season-ending surgery
MLB // 1 week ago
Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler to undergo season-ending surgery
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler will undergo elbow surgery and miss the rest of the 2022 MLB season, the team announced.
Cardinals' Albert Pujols homers twice, moves within 7 of Alex Rodriguez
MLB // 1 week ago
Cardinals' Albert Pujols homers twice, moves within 7 of Alex Rodriguez
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Designated hitter Albert Pujols pummeled two homers on Sunday in a St. Louis Cardinals victory over the Milwaukee Brewers to move just seven behind Alex Rodriguez for fourth on the all-time home runs list.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

LIV Golf's Patrick Reed files $750M defamation suit against Golf Channel, commentator
LIV Golf's Patrick Reed files $750M defamation suit against Golf Channel, commentator
Alabama gives raise, extension to football coach Nick Saban
Alabama gives raise, extension to football coach Nick Saban
Golfer Will Zalatoris withdraws from Tour Championship
Golfer Will Zalatoris withdraws from Tour Championship
Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant agree to move forward with no trade
Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant agree to move forward with no trade
Gary Gaines, football coach chronicled in 'Friday Night Lights,' dies at 73
Gary Gaines, football coach chronicled in 'Friday Night Lights,' dies at 73
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement