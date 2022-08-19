Trending
MLB
Aug. 19, 2022 / 7:53 AM

Boy injured in Little League World Series bunk bed fall exits intensive care

By Alex Butler
Boy injured in Little League World Series bunk bed fall exits intensive care
Easton Oliverson, a player from the Snow Canyon Little League team, was injured during a fall in a dormitory earlier this week at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa. Photo courtesy of Little League International

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Easton Oliverson, the 12-year-old boy who sustained head injuries from a bunk bed fall while with his team at the Little League World Series, is out of intensive care, his family announced on social media.

Oliverson's family said Thursday that he was moved out of the intensive care unit and into a regular hospital room. Oliverson, who plays for the Snow Canyon Little League team, sustained fractures of his skull and cheekbone when he fell from his bed Monday at a domintory complex on the tournament's campus in Williamsport, Pa.

The family said he was able to sit up in a chair, took two steps, with assistance and drank and fed himself. They also said Oliverson is communicating more frequently and his voice is "significantly more clear" than it was earlier.

"We are so grateful for the faith and prayers of everyone who is rooting for Easton," the family wrote on Instagram. "We know that miracles are happening in his recovery because of them!"

RELATED LLWS star Mo'ne Davis commits to Hampton University

The Instagram post also included photos and videos of Oliverson as he worked with the hospital's medical staff.

He was airlifted out of the area and underwent surgery at Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital in Mechanicsville, Pa. He was then moved to intensive care at the hospital.

"He is making great strides, and we as a family couldn't be more grateful," the Oliverson family wrote. "At this time, we would like to ask specifically for prayers of understanding and peace for Easton as he comes to learn of and accept the situation that he is now in."

RELATED NFL preseason, golf playoffs, Little League World Series pack weekend sports

Several MLB stars also reached out to Oliverson this week, including Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts. On Thursday, the family posted a video message from New York Yankees star Matt Carpenter.

"Just wanted to let you know we are thinking about you man," Carpenter said. "We are praying for you. Everybody in this clubhouse is pulling for you. I hope you hang in there and get well soon."

Snow Canyon, a team from Santa Clara, Utah, is scheduled to face Nolensville, Tenn., in their first Little League World Series game at 3 p.m. EDT Friday on ESPN.

Little League World Series player has emergency surgery after fall from bed

