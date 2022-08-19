Trending
Advertisement
MLB
Aug. 19, 2022 / 7:33 AM

Albert Pujols pummels pinch-hit grand slam, Cardinals crush Rockies

By Alex Butler
1/5
Albert Pujols pummels pinch-hit grand slam, Cardinals crush Rockies
St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols (R) celebrates a grand slam home run against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Veteran slugger Albert Pujols stepped up to the plate and smacked a pinch-hit grand slam as one of many St. Louis Cardinals offensive highlights in a 13-0 thrashing of the Colorado Rockies in St. Louis.

The 374-foot long ball came in the third inning of the lopsided victory Thursday at Busch Stadium. Pujols, who will retire at the end of the season, pushed his career home run total to 690.

Advertisement

"Obviously, we liked that matchup," Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol told reporters, when asked about his decision to pinch hit Pujols.

"He took a pretty good swing. ... The game is never over, but you could have put the game away there with a good swing."

The Cardinals led 6-0 when Pujols stepped to the plate with the bases loaded in the bottom of the third in place of Brendan Donovan.

Pujols took relief pitcher Austin Gomber's first offering for a ball. Gomber then tossed in a low-and-inside fastball. Pujols pulled the pitch for a line drive to left field. The ball traveled 105 mph off his bat and hovered just 55 feet above the field en route to the seats over the outfield fence, according to Statcast.

Advertisement

Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbar followed with a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth. Pujols plated the game's final run with an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh.

RELATED Albert Pujols predicts, then hits his first Cardinals homer since 2011

Starter Adam Wainwright allowed just three hits over seven shutout innings to earn his ninth win of the season. Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela allowed six hits and five runs over 1 2/3 innings to drop to 3-7.

Pujols went 2 for 3 with five RBIs and a run scored in the win. He is hitting .258 with 11 homers and 35 RBIs through 68 games this season.

The 11-time All-Star, three-time MVP and two-time World Series champion is just six home runs behind Alex Rodriguez for fourth place on the all-time home runs list.

RELATED Cardinals rely on Albert Pujols' lessons in slugger's final season

The Cardinals (66-51) will face the Arizona Diamondbacks (55-63) at 9:40 p.m. EDT Friday at Chase Field in Phoenix.

Read More

Cardinals' Albert Pujols homers twice, moves within 7 of Alex Rodriguez

Latest Headlines

Boy injured in Little League World Series bunk bed fall exits intensive care
MLB // 42 minutes ago
Boy injured in Little League World Series bunk bed fall exits intensive care
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Easton Oliverson, the 12-year-old boy who sustained head injuries from a bunk bed fall while with his team at the Little League World Series, is out of intensive care, his family announced on social media.
Mets' Brett Baty smacks homer in front of family on first MLB swing
MLB // 23 hours ago
Mets' Brett Baty smacks homer in front of family on first MLB swing
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Rookie Brett Baty swatted a two-run home run on the first swing of his MLB career as his family looked on from the stands to help the New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta.
Yankees' Josh Donaldson clubs walk-off grand slam vs. Rays
MLB // 1 day ago
Yankees' Josh Donaldson clubs walk-off grand slam vs. Rays
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Designated hitter Josh Donaldson smashed an 0-1 fastball to right field for a 349-foot, walk-off grand slam to lead the New York Yankees to a dramatic, extra-innings win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium.
Pirates' Rodolfo Castro suspended for phone-losing slide vs. Diamondbacks
MLB // 2 days ago
Pirates' Rodolfo Castro suspended for phone-losing slide vs. Diamondbacks
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro, whose phone flew out of his pocket during a recent slide into third base, was suspended for one game for violating MLB's electronic device policy, the league said.
Athletics call up top prospect Shea Langeliers
MLB // 2 days ago
Athletics call up top prospect Shea Langeliers
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The Oakland Athletics called up top prospect Shea Langeliers from their Triple-A affiliate, they announced Tuesday.
Little League World Series player has emergency surgery after fall from bed
MLB // 2 days ago
Little League World Series player has emergency surgery after fall from bed
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Easton Oliverson, a 12-year-old from Snow Canyon's Little League World Series team, underwent emergency surgery after he fell out of bed and injured his head in Williamsport, Pa. He remains in an intensive care unit.
Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler to undergo season-ending surgery
MLB // 3 days ago
Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler to undergo season-ending surgery
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler will undergo elbow surgery and miss the rest of the 2022 MLB season, the team announced.
Cardinals' Albert Pujols homers twice, moves within 7 of Alex Rodriguez
MLB // 4 days ago
Cardinals' Albert Pujols homers twice, moves within 7 of Alex Rodriguez
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Designated hitter Albert Pujols pummeled two homers on Sunday in a St. Louis Cardinals victory over the Milwaukee Brewers to move just seven behind Alex Rodriguez for fourth on the all-time home runs list.
Giants mourn Tim Lincecum's wife, who died from cancer
MLB // 6 days ago
Giants mourn Tim Lincecum's wife, who died from cancer
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The San Francisco Giants offered condolences and honored Cristin Coleman, the wife of former pitcher Tim Lincecum, who recently died after she battled cancer.
Smyly leads Cubs past Reds in 2nd Field of Dreams Game in Iowa
MLB // 1 week ago
Smyly leads Cubs past Reds in 2nd Field of Dreams Game in Iowa
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- No home runs reached the cornfield at this year's MLB Field of Dreams Game. Instead, it was a brilliant pitching effort from Drew Smyly that led to a 4-2 win by the Chicago Cubs over the Cincinnati Reds in Iowa.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

College football: Top recruit Keon Keeley decommits from Notre Dame
College football: Top recruit Keon Keeley decommits from Notre Dame
College football: FIU's Luke Knox, brother of Bills' Dawson Knox, dies at 22
College football: FIU's Luke Knox, brother of Bills' Dawson Knox, dies at 22
Yankees' Josh Donaldson clubs walk-off grand slam vs. Rays
Yankees' Josh Donaldson clubs walk-off grand slam vs. Rays
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended for 11 games, fined $5 million
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended for 11 games, fined $5 million
Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James agree to extension worth almost $100 million
Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James agree to extension worth almost $100 million
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement