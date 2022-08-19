Albert Pujols pummels pinch-hit grand slam, Cardinals crush Rockies

1/5

St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols (R) celebrates a grand slam home run against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Veteran slugger Albert Pujols stepped up to the plate and smacked a pinch-hit grand slam as one of many St. Louis Cardinals offensive highlights in a 13-0 thrashing of the Colorado Rockies in St. Louis. The 374-foot long ball came in the third inning of the lopsided victory Thursday at Busch Stadium. Pujols, who will retire at the end of the season, pushed his career home run total to 690. Advertisement

"Obviously, we liked that matchup," Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol told reporters, when asked about his decision to pinch hit Pujols.

"He took a pretty good swing. ... The game is never over, but you could have put the game away there with a good swing."

The Cardinals led 6-0 when Pujols stepped to the plate with the bases loaded in the bottom of the third in place of Brendan Donovan.

Pujols took relief pitcher Austin Gomber's first offering for a ball. Gomber then tossed in a low-and-inside fastball. Pujols pulled the pitch for a line drive to left field. The ball traveled 105 mph off his bat and hovered just 55 feet above the field en route to the seats over the outfield fence, according to Statcast.

Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbar followed with a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth. Pujols plated the game's final run with an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh.

Starter Adam Wainwright allowed just three hits over seven shutout innings to earn his ninth win of the season. Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela allowed six hits and five runs over 1 2/3 innings to drop to 3-7.

Pujols went 2 for 3 with five RBIs and a run scored in the win. He is hitting .258 with 11 homers and 35 RBIs through 68 games this season.

The 11-time All-Star, three-time MVP and two-time World Series champion is just six home runs behind Alex Rodriguez for fourth place on the all-time home runs list.

The Cardinals (66-51) will face the Arizona Diamondbacks (55-63) at 9:40 p.m. EDT Friday at Chase Field in Phoenix.