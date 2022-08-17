Pirates' Rodolfo Castro suspended for phone-losing slide vs. Diamondbacks

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro, whose phone flew out of his pocket during a recent slide into third base, was suspended for one game for violating MLB's electronic device policy, the league said.

MLB announced the suspension Tuesday and Castro was set to serve the suspension the same night, but elected to appeal the ban. He also was fined for the infraction.

Advertisement

The odd sequence occurred in the fourth inning of a Pirates loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Aug. 9 at Chase Field in Phoenix. Castro took a walk in the inning and was on first base when designated hitter Oneil Cruz smacked a line-drive single to center field.

Castro hustled up the baseline, rounded second base and slid headfirst into third. His phone then shot out of his left pocket as he was in the air, bounced through the infield dirt and hit the base. Third base umpire Adam Hamari alerted Castro to the situation. The Pirates infielder handed the phone to third base coach Mike Rebelo.

This is a first... Rodolfo Castro's phone fell out of his pocket in the middle of the game pic.twitter.com/qaPd34qroF— Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) August 10, 2022

Advertisement

After the game, Pirates manager Derek Shelton said he spoke to the young infielder.

"This was just a kid who made a mistake," Shelton told reporters. "It's just one of those things we move forward from and tell him, 'You can't do that.'"

RELATED Athletics call up top prospect Shea Langeliers

Castro said he didn't feel the phone in his pocket when he shoved a sliding pad into the same area of his pants in his pregame preparation.

Castro hit .232 with two home runs, five RBIs and two stolen bases through his first 28 games this season. He went 0 for 3 in the Pirates' 5-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday in Pittsburgh, but recorded at least two hits in four of his five previous appearances.

The Pirates (45-71) also announced Tuesday that they promoted infielder Kevin Padlo from Triple-A and they placed infielder Ke'Bryan Hayes on the 10-day injured list. Hayes is dealing with a mid-back muscle strain.

The Pirates will host the Red Sox (58-59) at 7:05 p.m. EDT Wednesday at PNC Park.