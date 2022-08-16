Little League World Series player has emergency surgery after fall from bed

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Easton Oliverson, a 12-year-old from Snow Canyon's Little League World Series team, underwent emergency surgery after he fell out of bed and injured his head in Williamsport, Pa. He remains in an intensive care unit.
Little League International said that the incident occurred early Monday inside a dormitory complex, where the Santa Clara, Utah-based team was staying. Easton's dad, Jace Oliverson, told KSL.com that his son fell 6 feet, hit a hard floor and fractured his skull and cheekbone.