MLB
Aug. 16, 2022 / 2:29 PM

Little League World Series player has emergency surgery after fall from bed

By Alex Butler
Little League World Series player has emergency surgery after fall from bed
Easton Oliverson, who plays for a little League World Series team out of Snow Canyon, Utah, sustained serious head injuries from a fall while at the tournament Monday in Williamsport, Pa. Photo courtesy of Little League International

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Easton Oliverson, a 12-year-old from Snow Canyon's Little League World Series team, underwent emergency surgery after he fell out of bed and injured his head in Williamsport, Pa. He remains in an intensive care unit.

Little League International said that the incident occurred early Monday inside a dormitory complex, where the Santa Clara, Utah-based team was staying. Easton's dad, Jace Oliverson, told KSL.com that his son fell 6 feet, hit a hard floor and fractured his skull and cheekbone.

Advertisement

Oliverson was airlifted to Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital in Mechanicsville, Pa., for surgery.

"I've always been a firm believer of prayer and the power that comes with it, and I feel like if people continue to rally around us that he will make a full recovery," Jace Oliverson told KSL-TV.

"Right now it's slow. They keep telling me it's a cross-country race."

Snow Canyon is scheduled to face a team from Nolensville, Tenn., or Middleborough, Mass., in their first Little League World Series game at 3 p.m. EDT Friday on ESPN.

"We need to give our well wishes to him," Snow Canyon coach Kyle Hafen told St. George News. "We're still trying to figure out the proper way to handle this."

Advertisement

The Little League World Series will start Wednesday in Williamsport.

