1/5

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler will not play for the rest of the season due to an elbow injury. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler will undergo elbow surgery and miss the rest of the 2022 MLB season, the team announced. The Dodgers said Monday night that Dr. Neal ElAttrache will perform the surgery Aug. 23 in Los Angeles. Buehler, 28, owned a 4.02 ERA and 6-3 record through 12 starts this season. The two-time All-Star owns a 3.02 ERA over his six-year career with the Dodgers. Advertisement

"Obviously, he is done for 2022," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters Monday. "And, until the surgery happens, we have no idea of his time of return."

Buehler last appeared in a game June 10, when he allowed four hits and three runs over four innings in a loss to the San Francisco Giants. He was shut down due to a flexor strain, but also had a bone spur removed from his right elbow.

Roberts said Monday that Buehler experienced soreness and "aggravated" the injury during a recent "light" throwing session and underwent an MRI. The Dodgers consulted ElAttrache, who decided he needed surgery and would be shut down for the rest of the season.

Advertisement

The Dodgers (80-34) own MLB's best record. They will battle the Milwaukee Brewers (61-53) at 8:10 p.m. EDT Tuesday at American Family Field in Milwaukee.