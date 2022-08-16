Athletics call up top prospect Shea Langeliers

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The Oakland Athletics called up top prospect Shea Langeliers from their Triple-A affiliate, they announced Tuesday.

The catcher is the No. 28 overall prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. Langeliers hit .283 with 19 home runs and 56 RBIs through 92 games this season in Triple-A.

Advertisement

The former Baylor star joined the Atlanta Braves as the No. 9 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. He hit .256 with 22 homers and 53 RBIs in 97 games last season at the minor league level.

The Braves sent Langeliers to the Athletics in a March trade. The Athletics also received outfielder Cristian Pache and prospects Ryan Cusick and Joey Estes in that swap in exchange for All-Star first baseman Matt Olson.

The Athletics (41-75) will face the Texas Rangers (52-63) at 8:05 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.