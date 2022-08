1/5

San Francisco Giants pitcher Tim Lincecum lost his wife to cancer in late June. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The San Francisco Giants offered condolences and honored Cristin Coleman, the wife of former pitcher Tim Lincecum, who recently died after she battled cancer. "The Giants were extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Tim Lincecum's wife, Cristin Coleman," the Giants tweeted Thursday night. "Our deepest condolences go out to Tim, Cristin's family and all those whose lives she touched as a friend and teacher." Advertisement

Coleman's family told the San Mateo Daily Journal that she died June 27 while at home with her parents.

Coleman, 38, worked as an elementary school principal in Burlingame, Calif. Lincecum, 38, played for the Giants from 2007 through 2016.

"She was beloved by the Giants family and her caring and genuine spirit touched those of us who were fortunate enough to know her during her and Timmy's years with us," the Giants said of Coleman.

Lincecum entered the league as the No. 10 overall pick in the 2006 MLB Draft. He went on to become a two-time Cy Young Award winner and four-time All-Star. He also won three World Series titles with the National League franchise.

The Giants held a celebration for the 2012 World Series team Saturday at Oracle Park in San Francisco. Lincecum did not attend the event.

