Vela, Ruidiaz lead MLS All-Stars over Liga MX

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Carlos Vela and Raul Ruidiaz each scored to lead the MLS All-Stars over the Liga MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game in St. Paul, Minn. Vela scored in the third minute while Ruidiaz converted a 73rd minute penalty kick in the 2-1 win Wednesday at Allianz Field. Defender Kevin Alvarez scored in the 84th minute for the Liga MX All-Stars. Advertisement

"Every time the U.S. plays Mexico now, I'm not sure who's going to win the game," MLS All-Stars manager Adrian Heath told reporters.

"That speaks volumes of the ownership groups of these clubs in MLS who've invested sums of money into the quality that you see on the field."

Vela found the net for the first score about 2:04 into the match. The striker hovered in the box as defender Diego Palacios held the ball outside the left side of the box.

Palacios then chipped a pass toward the far post. Vela stood behind a crowd of defenders, jumped and headed the feed into the right side of the net, beating Liga MX keeper Camilo Vargas.

The MLS All-Stars held that one-goal lead through halftime. MLS defender Carles Gil drew a foul in the box in the 70th minute. Ruidiaz then took the ball for the penalty kick.

The MLS striker calmly stepped up to the spot and blasted his attempt into the right side of the net, past Liga MX goalie Oscar Ustari.

Striker Alexis Vega assisted Alvarez about 11 minutes later. Vega dribbled around several defenders about 30 yards from the net before he sent a short pass to Alvarez on his right. The defender took one touch forward and used his second touch to rip a shot into the left side of the net, past MLS goalie Dayne St. Clair.

The MLS regular season will continue Saturday and runs through early October.