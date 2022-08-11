Trending
Advertisement
MLB
Aug. 11, 2022 / 10:03 AM

Reds' Joey Votto shares emotional Field of Dreams game story

By Alex Butler
1/5
Reds' Joey Votto shares emotional Field of Dreams game story
Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto said he relates to Field of Dreams due to the relationship he had with his late father, Joseph. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Reds star Joey Votto shared a heartwarming story about the loss of his late father and how he relates to movie character Ray Kinsella ahead of his team's appearance in Thursday's MLB Field of Dreams Game.

Votto's Reds will face the Chicago Cubs at 7 p.m. EDT Thursday at MLB Field of Dreams Stadium in Dyersville, Iowa. The game will air on Fox.

Advertisement

"I was raised on this movie," Votto tweeted Wednesday in the first tweet of a thread. "My family had a collection of VHS tapes and one of them was Field of Dreams. I would watch it often."

Votto said he watched Field of Dreams again Wednesday night. Actor Kevin Costner, who portrays Iowa farmer Ray Kinsella, hears a mysterious voice from his cornfield at the start of the 1989 film. That voice, which utters "If you build it, they will come," leads him to construct a baseball diamond on the property.

Advertisement

Ghosts of all-time great players, including "Shoeless" Joe Jackson, later emerge from the cornfields to compete on his baseball diamond. Kinsella also sees the ghost of his deceased father, a fellow baseball fan, and the two repair their broken relationship.

"From 8 or 9 years old, my father and I would play catch together," Votto tweeted. "In retrospect, to me, it was the most important thing we did together. It strengthened our bond. In Field of Dreams, the movie ends with the main character, Ray, and the ghost of his father having 'a catch.'"

The Reds first baseman lost his father, Joseph, in 2008. He was 52 and died of undisclosed causes.

RELATED Reds' Joey Votto: Social media 'leap' was response to feeling isolated

"My father passed away 14+ years ago," Votto tweeted. "So it is impossible for me not to feel an emotional connection to the moment where Ray asks his father for a catch. One more moment together.

"Getting the opportunity to play a game at the mythical field that sowed the seeds of hope for a Major League Baseball career is a significant moment for me. Couple that with the father/son connection, and this game is an exceptional moment in my life."

Advertisement

Votto, 38, went on bereavement leave and said he battled depression and panic attacks after his father's unexpected death.
Advertisement

"He was a very important person," Votto told the Toronto Star in 2009. "He would watch every single game. He was the first one to teach me how to play baseball.

"I played catch with him on a daily basis when we were growing up. He was a big fan. He was just in love with what I did. He was a great father to me."

Votto has spent his entire 16-year career with the Reds. The six-time All-Star and 2010 National League MVP made his MLB debut in 2007.

Read More

Field of Dreams game: Reds, Cubs to pay homage to MLB history Reds' Joey Votto pushes homer total to 35 with two blasts vs. Pirates

Latest Headlines

Vela, Ruidiaz lead MLS All-Stars over Liga MX
MLB // 2 hours ago
Vela, Ruidiaz lead MLS All-Stars over Liga MX
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Carlos Vela and Raul Ruidiaz each scored to lead the MLS All-Stars over the Liga MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game in St. Paul, Minn.
Tigers fire longtime general manager Al Avila
MLB // 3 hours ago
Tigers fire longtime general manager Al Avila
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The Detroit Tigers fired general manager Al Avila, ending his two-decade tenure with the MLB franchise, team owner Christopher Ilitch announced.
Field of Dreams game: Reds, Cubs to pay homage to MLB history
MLB // 7 hours ago
Field of Dreams game: Reds, Cubs to pay homage to MLB history
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball will pay homage to two of its oldest franchises, while also injecting a modern spin, when the Cincinnati Reds meet the Chicago Cubs in the 2022 Field of Dreams Game on Thursday in Dyersville, Iowa.
Pirates' Rodolfo Castro loses phone during slide into third base
MLB // 1 day ago
Pirates' Rodolfo Castro loses phone during slide into third base
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro's phone flew out of his pants pocket as he slid into third base during a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, creating a rare sequence and leading to a talk with his manager.
Red Sox's Chris Sale injured in bike accident, ruled out for season
MLB // 1 day ago
Red Sox's Chris Sale injured in bike accident, ruled out for season
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale fractured his wrist during a bike accident, underwent surgery and will miss the rest of the 2022 season, the team announced Tuesday.
Yankees star Matt Carpenter out indefinitely after breaking foot on foul ball
MLB // 2 days ago
Yankees star Matt Carpenter out indefinitely after breaking foot on foul ball
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter is out of the lineup indefinitely after he hit a foul ball into the top of his left foot during a game Monday, which resulted in a fracture.
Longtime Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley to leave booth
MLB // 2 days ago
Longtime Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley to leave booth
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Baseball great Dennis Eckersley, who spent a combined five decades as an MLB pitcher and broadcaster, will end his tenure as a color commentator for the Boston Red Sox at the end of the 2022 season, he announced Monday.
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli has tirade against umps after controversial winning run
MLB // 3 days ago
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli has tirade against umps after controversial winning run
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli unleashed a fierce screaming tirade on umpires and was ejected after a controversial ruling in a series finale with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Angels smack 7 homers, still lose to Athletics
MLB // 6 days ago
Angels smack 7 homers, still lose to Athletics
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Angels completed a rare feat in the latest chapter of their lackluster 2022 MLB campaign, hitting seven home runs, but still losing to the Oakland Athletics.
Phillies release veteran shortstop Didi Gregorius
MLB // 6 days ago
Phillies release veteran shortstop Didi Gregorius
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies released veteran shortstop Didi Gregorius in one of several transactions, the team announced Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pirates' Rodolfo Castro loses phone during slide into third base
Pirates' Rodolfo Castro loses phone during slide into third base
Tigers fire longtime general manager Al Avila
Tigers fire longtime general manager Al Avila
Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman out indefinitely with medical condition
Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman out indefinitely with medical condition
Field of Dreams game: Reds, Cubs to pay homage to MLB history
Field of Dreams game: Reds, Cubs to pay homage to MLB history
FedExCup Playoffs: PGA Tour announces 122-player field for first leg
FedExCup Playoffs: PGA Tour announces 122-player field for first leg
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement