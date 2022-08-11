Trending
Advertisement
MLB
Aug. 11, 2022 / 4:00 AM

Field of Dreams game: Reds, Cubs to pay homage to MLB history

By Alex Butler
1/8
Field of Dreams game: Reds, Cubs to pay homage to MLB history
The iconic quote from the movie "Field of Dreams" adorns wall where spectators will enter for MLB's second annual Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa, on Thursday. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball will pay homage to two of its oldest franchises as the Cincinnati Reds meet the Chicago Cubs in the Field of Dreams Game on Thursday in Dyersville, Iowa.

The second edition of the spectacle will air at 7 p.m. EDT on Fox. Last year's game featured the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox.

Advertisement

"Talking to those guys [Yankees and White Sox players], they said it was unbelievable," Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal recently told MLB.com.

The Yankees and White Sox franchises formed decades after the Cubs and Reds started play in the 1800s. The Cubs and Reds are among only five baseball teams from the 19th century that still play in their original city. The St. Louis Cardinals, Pittsburgh Pirates and Philadelphia Phillies are the others.

Advertisement

The Cincinnati Red Stockings became the first known professional team in 1869. The Cubs, first known as the White Stockings, started play in 1870 and joined the National League in 1876.

The franchises will pay homage to that history with throwback uniforms Thursday at the cornfield-surrounded facility, which served as the site for the 1989 film, Field of Dreams.

The Cubs will wear cream-colored versions of the jerseys they wore from 1927 to 1929 and versions of the dark blue hats they wore in 1914. The Reds will wear 1919 uniforms, which are white and feature blue pinstripes.

RELATED Longtime Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley to leave booth

Fans will be able to tune in on TV, stream the game on Fox Sports or watch online with the MLB.TV app. Fox said last year's Field of Dreams Game broadcast was the most-watched regular-season MLB game in 16 years, with nearly 16 million viewers.

Kevin Costner and Dwier Brown, actors from the 1989 movie, participated in pregame festivities for the 2021 edition of the game in Dyersville.

Costner starred in the film as Iowa farmer Ray Kinsella, who hears a mysterious voice from the field. The voice prompts him to construct a baseball diamond on the property. Ghosts of all-time great players, including "Shoeless" Joe Jackson, later emerge from the cornfields to compete on his baseball diamond.

Advertisement

Kinsella also sees the ghost of his deceased father, a fellow baseball fan, and the two repair their broken relationship.

The ballpark in which the MLB players will compete different from the movie set. MLB constructed a larger field, which can hold about 8,000 fans, in 2020, adjacent to the much smaller baseball diamond used in the movie.

Advertisement

Left-handed pitcher Nick Lodolo is expected to start for the Reds. Fellow lefty Drew Smyly is expected to start for the Cubs. The Reds (44-64) and Cubs (44-64) are tied for third place in the National League Central division.

Reds first baseman Joey Votto and Cubs outfielder Ian Happ will wear microphones during this year's game, and will participate in conversations from the field with those in the Fox broadcast booth, including commentators John Smoltz and Joe Davis.

Last year's game, a 9-8 White Sox win, featured eight home runs, with several balls flying into the corn stalks beyond the outfield fence. Reds hitting coach Alan Zinter told MLB Network this week that he is preparing the team to hit some liners into the same fields.

The park's dimensions are 335 feet down the left and right foul lines and 400 feet to dead center, which is pretty much equivalent to an MLB stadium.

"I don't think there is any thing we can do in the cages to simulate hitting into the corn fields, but our guys are super excited," Zinter said. "We were happy to hear last year we would be a part of this. We are very fortunate as an organization to take part in it.

Advertisement

"You can just hear the excitement from our guys. ... We are pumped up."

The Cubs are 4-3 against the Reds this season. The Reds will host the final two games of the series with the Cubs on Saturday and Sunday at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

Read More

Red Sox's Chris Sale injured in bike accident, ruled out for season Angels smack 7 homers, still lose to Athletics

Latest Headlines

Pirates' Rodolfo Castro loses phone during slide into third base
MLB // 20 hours ago
Pirates' Rodolfo Castro loses phone during slide into third base
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro's phone flew out of his pants pocket as he slid into third base during a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, creating a rare sequence and leading to a talk with his manager.
Red Sox's Chris Sale injured in bike accident, ruled out for season
MLB // 1 day ago
Red Sox's Chris Sale injured in bike accident, ruled out for season
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale fractured his wrist during a bike accident, underwent surgery and will miss the rest of the 2022 season, the team announced Tuesday.
Yankees star Matt Carpenter out indefinitely after breaking foot on foul ball
MLB // 1 day ago
Yankees star Matt Carpenter out indefinitely after breaking foot on foul ball
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter is out of the lineup indefinitely after he hit a foul ball into the top of his left foot during a game Monday, which resulted in a fracture.
Longtime Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley to leave booth
MLB // 2 days ago
Longtime Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley to leave booth
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Baseball great Dennis Eckersley, who spent a combined five decades as an MLB pitcher and broadcaster, will end his tenure as a color commentator for the Boston Red Sox at the end of the 2022 season, he announced Monday.
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli has tirade against umps after controversial winning run
MLB // 2 days ago
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli has tirade against umps after controversial winning run
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli unleashed a fierce screaming tirade on umpires and was ejected after a controversial ruling in a series finale with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Angels smack 7 homers, still lose to Athletics
MLB // 5 days ago
Angels smack 7 homers, still lose to Athletics
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Angels completed a rare feat in the latest chapter of their lackluster 2022 MLB campaign, hitting seven home runs, but still losing to the Oakland Athletics.
Phillies release veteran shortstop Didi Gregorius
MLB // 6 days ago
Phillies release veteran shortstop Didi Gregorius
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies released veteran shortstop Didi Gregorius in one of several transactions, the team announced Thursday.
Cardinals, Cubs to resume MLB's London Series
MLB // 6 days ago
Cardinals, Cubs to resume MLB's London Series
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Chicago Cubs will face the St. Louis Cardinals in a two-game series next year in London, MLB announced Thursday.
Marlins ace Alcantara logs shutout, Aguilar smacks 403-foot homer vs. Reds
MLB // 6 days ago
Marlins ace Alcantara logs shutout, Aguilar smacks 403-foot homer vs. Reds
MIAMI, Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara lowered his MLB-best ERA to a paltry 1.88, while teammate Jesus Aguilar clobbered a slider for a 403-foot homer to pace a 3-0 shutout win over the Cincinnati Reds in Miami.
Traded Brandon Drury hits grand slam in first pitch with Padres
MLB // 6 days ago
Traded Brandon Drury hits grand slam in first pitch with Padres
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Brandon Drury needed one pitch to make a huge impact in front of his new San Diego Padres teammates. The designated hitter, who was traded this week, smacked the offering to left field for his second career grand slam.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pirates' Rodolfo Castro loses phone during slide into third base
Pirates' Rodolfo Castro loses phone during slide into third base
NFL's Goodell: Watson's 'predatory behavior' behind request for 1-year ban
NFL's Goodell: Watson's 'predatory behavior' behind request for 1-year ban
Dolphins trade TE Adam Shaheen to Texans
Dolphins trade TE Adam Shaheen to Texans
Judge rejects LIV golfers' attempt to play in FedExCup Playoffs
Judge rejects LIV golfers' attempt to play in FedExCup Playoffs
Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman out indefinitely with medical condition
Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman out indefinitely with medical condition
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement