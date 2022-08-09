Trending
Advertisement
MLB
Aug. 9, 2022 / 8:42 AM

Yankees star Matt Carpenter out indefinitely after breaking foot on foul ball

By Alex Butler
1/5
Yankees star Matt Carpenter out indefinitely after breaking foot on foul ball
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said infielder Matt Carpenter (pictured) is headed to the injured list due to his recent foot fracture. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter is out of the lineup indefinitely after he hit a foul ball into the top of his left foot during a game Monday, which resulted in a fracture.

The injury occurred in the first inning of the Yankees' 9-4 win over the Seattle Mariners on Monday at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

Advertisement

"It's obviously not ideal," Carpenter told reporters. "I'm pretty disappointed, but my mindset is that this won't be the end for me this year. I'm hopeful I can come back and contribute. I don't have a timeline yet, but I'm hopeful for the best."

Yankees first baseman D.J. LeMahieu and outfielder Aaron Judge started the game with a single and double, respectively, which prompted Carpenter's walk to the plate.

RELATED Longtime Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley to leave booth

Mariners starter Logan Gilbert earned an 0-1 lead in the count. He then issued an 88.3-mph slider. Carpenter swiped at the pitch and hit it directly into the top of his left foot. He then grimaced and limped around the plate. Yankees manager Aaron Boone checked on Carpenter, who stayed in the game.

Advertisement

Carpenter struck out on the next pitch and left the game two innings later. He told reporters after the game that he expects to travel back to New York to consult a foot specialist.

"I knew it was broken," Carpenter said. "I knew something was wrong when I did it. But I thought I could finish the at-bat and get the run in. When I went to swing on the next pitch, as soon as I started to plant and rotate, my lower body gave out."

RELATED Angels smack 7 homers, still lose to Athletics

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reports that Carpenter is headed to the injured list and the team will make another roster move Tuesday.

"He's just become such an important factor in that room," Boone said of Carpenter. "And everyone loves him. So it's a blow, but hopefully we get him back at some point."

Carpenter, 36, joined the Yankees last off-season as a free agent. The three-time All-Star is hitting .305 with 15 home runs and 37 RBIs through 47 games this season. Carpenter is a career .263 hitter with 170 home runs over 12 seasons. He is set to hit free agency this off-season.

Advertisement

The Yankees (71-39) will play the Mariners (59-52) again at 7:10 p.m. PDT Tuesday at T-Mobile Park.

Read More

Cardinals, Cubs to resume MLB's London Series

Latest Headlines

Longtime Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley to leave booth
MLB // 19 hours ago
Longtime Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley to leave booth
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Baseball great Dennis Eckersley, who spent a combined five decades as an MLB pitcher and broadcaster, will end his tenure as a color commentator for the Boston Red Sox at the end of the 2022 season, he announced Monday.
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli has tirade against umps after controversial winning run
MLB // 23 hours ago
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli has tirade against umps after controversial winning run
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli unleashed a fierce screaming tirade on umpires and was ejected after a controversial ruling in a series finale with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Angels smack 7 homers, still lose to Athletics
MLB // 4 days ago
Angels smack 7 homers, still lose to Athletics
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Angels completed a rare feat in the latest chapter of their lackluster 2022 MLB campaign, hitting seven home runs, but still losing to the Oakland Athletics.
Phillies release veteran shortstop Didi Gregorius
MLB // 4 days ago
Phillies release veteran shortstop Didi Gregorius
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies released veteran shortstop Didi Gregorius in one of several transactions, the team announced Thursday.
Cardinals, Cubs to resume MLB's London Series
MLB // 4 days ago
Cardinals, Cubs to resume MLB's London Series
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Chicago Cubs will face the St. Louis Cardinals in a two-game series next year in London, MLB announced Thursday.
Marlins ace Alcantara logs shutout, Aguilar smacks 403-foot homer vs. Reds
MLB // 5 days ago
Marlins ace Alcantara logs shutout, Aguilar smacks 403-foot homer vs. Reds
MIAMI, Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara lowered his MLB-best ERA to a paltry 1.88, while teammate Jesus Aguilar clobbered a slider for a 403-foot homer to pace a 3-0 shutout win over the Cincinnati Reds in Miami.
Traded Brandon Drury hits grand slam in first pitch with Padres
MLB // 5 days ago
Traded Brandon Drury hits grand slam in first pitch with Padres
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Brandon Drury needed one pitch to make a huge impact in front of his new San Diego Padres teammates. The designated hitter, who was traded this week, smacked the offering to left field for his second career grand slam.
Vin Scully, legendary Dodgers broadcaster, dies at 94
MLB // 6 days ago
Vin Scully, legendary Dodgers broadcaster, dies at 94
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Iconic broadcaster Vin Scully, who serenaded baseball fans with his voice for nearly seven decades as the radio soundtrack for Los Dodgers Dodgers games, has died, the team said. He was 94.
Padres to trade for Nats' Juan Soto, Josh Bell
MLB // 6 days ago
Padres to trade for Nats' Juan Soto, Josh Bell
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The San Diego Padres agreed to trade for Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell, completing one of the most anticipated deals of MLB's trade deadline.
Reds' Joey Votto: Social media 'leap' was response to feeling isolated
MLB // 6 days ago
Reds' Joey Votto: Social media 'leap' was response to feeling isolated
MIAMI, Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Reds star Joey Votto says a feeling of being "isolated" and desire to correct fans' false belief that he had a serious, boring personality led to the surge in his using TikTok and other social media platforms.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Oklahoma football assistant Cale Gundy repeats 'shameful' word at team meeting, resigns
Oklahoma football assistant Cale Gundy repeats 'shameful' word at team meeting, resigns
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli has tirade against umps after controversial winning run
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli has tirade against umps after controversial winning run
Hawks' Murray dunks on Magic's Banchero, fuels social media feud
Hawks' Murray dunks on Magic's Banchero, fuels social media feud
FedExCup Playoffs: PGA Tour announces 122-player field for first leg
FedExCup Playoffs: PGA Tour announces 122-player field for first leg
Longtime Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley to leave booth
Longtime Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley to leave booth
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement