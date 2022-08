1/5

Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley will leave the NESN broadcast booth at the end of the season. File Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Baseball great Dennis Eckersley, who spent a combined five decades as an MLB pitcher and broadcaster, will end his tenure as a color commentator for the Boston Red Sox at the end of the 2022 season, he announced Monday. Eckersley, 67, announced his departure on the New England Sports Network website. Advertisement

"After 50 years in Major League Baseball, I am excited about this next chapter of my life," Eckersley said. "I will continue to be an ambassador for the club and a proud member of Red Sox Nation while transitioning to life after baseball alongside my wife Jennifer, my children and my grandchildren.

"I'm forever grateful to NESN, the Red Sox, my family and the fans for supporting me throughout my career and through this decision and I look forward to remaining engaged with the team in a variety of capacities for years to come."

Eckersley is scheduled to join Tom Caron on NESN's pregame show Tuesday to talk more about his retirement. He started his broadcasting career in 2003 with the network. He played 24 MLB seasons for the Red Sox, Cleveland Indians, Chicago Cubs, Oakland Athletics and St. Louis Cardinals from 1975 through 1998.

The 1992 American League MVP and Cy Young Award winner was a six-time All-Star. Eckersley started his career as a starting pitcher and later transitioned into one of the league's best closers.

Eckersley was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2004. His final broadcast is scheduled Oct. 5, when the Red Sox will host the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park in Boston.