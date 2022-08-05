Angels smack 7 homers, still lose to Athletics

1/5

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter/pitcher Shohei Ohtani hit two homers in a loss to the Oakland Athletics on Thursday in Anaheim, Calif. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Angels completed a rare feat in the latest chapter of their lackluster 2022 MLB season, hitting seven home runs, but still losing to the Oakland Athletics. The Athletics beat the Angels 8-7 on Thursday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. The Angels are just the second team to hit seven homers in a loss, and the first to hit seven solo shots without scoring another run. Advertisement

"We had seven solos and two other hits," Angels manager Phil Nevin told reporters. "I've definitely never seen that. I was thinking about that in the dugout.

"So we swung it good. They say solo home runs won't beat you, but you feel like if you hit seven you might [win]. But it didn't work out for us."

Angels designated hitter/pitcher Shohei Ohtani went 3 for 5 with two homers in the setback. Catcher Kurt Suzuki, first baseman Jared Walsh and outfielders Taylor Ward, Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak also went deep for the Angels.

First baseman Seth Brown and outfielder Ramon Laureano each homered for the Athletics.

Ohtani and Suzuki clubbed respective first- and second-inning homers to give the Angels an initial edge. The Athletics answered with six runs in the top of the third.

Ward homered in the bottom of the frame, but Laureano answered with a two-run shot in the top of the fourth. Adell went deep in the bottom of the fourth. Walsh and Ohtani each hit solo shots in the sixth and seventh innings, respectively. Moniak hit the final homer of the night in the bottom of the ninth.

Athletics relief pitcher Zach Jackson issued a walk to pinch hitter Max Stassi in the next at-bat, which put the tying run on base.

Jackson then struck out Ward for the second out of the inning. Fellow Athletics reliever A.J. Puk forced Ohtani to pop out to shortstop Nick Allen for the game's final out.

Athletics starter Paul Blackburn allowed six hits and four runs over five innings, but earned his seventh win of the season. Puk picked up his third save of the season. Angels starter Janson Junk allowed five hits and six runs over 2 1/3 innings to move to 1-1 in 2022.

Ohtani was the only Angels player with more than one hit in the loss. Laureano went 2 for 5 with four RBIs and two runs scored for the Athletics. Brown went 2 for 2 with two RBIs, three walks and a run scored in the win. His 417-foot blast in the third inning was the longest homer of the night.

Ward's 411-foot solo shot in the third was the Angels' longest homer.

The Angels (44-61) will face the Seattle Mariners (57-49) at 10:10 p.m. EDT Friday at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The Athletics (41-66) will host the San Francisco Giants (51-55) at 7:07 p.m. Saturday at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, Calif.

