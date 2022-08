1/5

Veteran shortstop Didi Gregorius, who was released Thursday, hit .210 through 63 games this season for the Philadelphia Phillies. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies released veteran shortstop Didi Gregorius in one of several transactions, the team announced Thursday. Infielder Jean Segura was reinstated from the 60-day injured list. The Phillies said center fielder Brandon Marsh and right-handed pitcher Noah Syndergaard reported to the team, and right-handed pitcher Kyle Gibson was activated from the bereavement list. Advertisement

Gregorius, 32, joined the Phillies in 2020 as a free agent. The 11-year veteran hit .210 with a home run and 19 RBIs through 63 games this season. He owns a career .257 average with 134 home runs and 530 RBIs through 1,077 appearances.

Rookie Bryson Stott is expected to take over at shortstop for the Phillies. The 24-year-old infielder owns a .196 average, with seven homers and 32 RBIs through 75 games this season.

Gregorius had a $15.2 million salary this season and was set to hit free agency this off-season.

The Phillies (56-48) acquired Syndergaard and March through separate trades Tuesday with the Los Angeles Angels.

Syndergaard is expected to start against the Washington Nationals (36-70) at 7:05 p.m. EDT Thursday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.