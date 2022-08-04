Trending
Advertisement
MLB
Aug. 4, 2022 / 7:36 AM

Traded Brandon Drury hits grand slam in first pitch with Padres

By Alex Butler
1/5
Traded Brandon Drury hits grand slam in first pitch with Padres
Brandon Drury joined the San Diego Padres on Tuesday in a trade from the Cincinnati Reds. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Brandon Drury needed one pitch to make a huge impact in front of his new San Diego Padres teammates. The designated hitter, who was traded this week, smacked the offering to left field for his second career grand slam.

Drury's 402-foot homer occured in the first inning of a 9-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at Petco Park in San Diego. The designated hitter went 1 for 3 with four RBIs and a run scored in his Padres debut.

Advertisement

"I was just running on adrenaline," Drury, who joined the Padres on Tuesday in a trade from the Cincinnati Reds, told reporters. "The fans were incredible.

"First at-bat, bases loaded, I was just running on pure adrenaline. I'm really excited to be here."

Padres starter Blake Snell retired the Rockies in order to lead off the first. Rockies starter Chad Kuhl forced a pop up from left fielder Jurickson Profar to lead off the bottom of the inning. Outfielder Juan Soto, who also joined the Padres this week in a trade, took a walk in the next exchange.

Advertisement

Padres third baseman Manny Machado followed with a double to center. Kuhl then issued a walk to first baseman Josh Bell, who joined the Padres in the Soto trade, to load the bases.

The Rockies starter then hit second baseman Jake Cronenworth with a pitch, which gave the Padres a 1-0 lead and kept the bases loaded.

RELATED Padres to trade for Nats' Juan Soto, Josh Bell

Drury then stepped into the batter's box. Kuhl tossed in an 85.8-mph slider. The Padres newcomer reached down in the zone to connect with the outside offering, launching it over the left field wall and into a crowd of screaming fans.

The blast traveled 100 mph off his bat and hovered just 75 feet above the field on its way over the fence, according to Statcast.

Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon drove in his team's lone run with a sacrifice fly RBI in the top of the third. Padres center fielder Trent Grisham pushed the lead back to five runs with an RBI double in the fourth.

RELATED Reds' Joey Votto: Social media 'leap' was response to feeling isolated

Machado and Cronenworth each homered in the fifth for the final runs of the game. Machado's solo shot traveled 389 feet. Cronenworth launched a 363-foot, two-run shot off Cronenworth.

Snell allowed four hits and one run, with nine strikeouts, over six innings to earn a win and move to 4-5 this season. Kuhl allowed eight hits and nine runs in five innings to drop to 6-7.

Advertisement

Machado went 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Cronenworth went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored.Soto went 1 for 3 with two walks and a run scored in his Padres debut.

The Padres (61-46) will host the Rockies (46-51) in the final game of the series at 4:10 p.m. EDT Thursday at Petco Park.

Read More

Vin Scully, legendary Dodgers broadcaster, dies at 94

Latest Headlines

Vin Scully, legendary Dodgers broadcaster, dies at 94
MLB // 1 day ago
Vin Scully, legendary Dodgers broadcaster, dies at 94
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Iconic broadcaster Vin Scully, who serenaded baseball fans with his voice for nearly seven decades as the radio soundtrack for Los Dodgers Dodgers games, has died, the team said. He was 94.
Padres to trade for Nats' Juan Soto, Josh Bell
MLB // 1 day ago
Padres to trade for Nats' Juan Soto, Josh Bell
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The San Diego Padres agreed to trade for Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell, completing one of the most anticipated deals of MLB's trade deadline.
Reds' Joey Votto: Social media 'leap' was response to feeling isolated
MLB // 1 day ago
Reds' Joey Votto: Social media 'leap' was response to feeling isolated
MIAMI, Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Reds star Joey Votto says a feeling of being "isolated" and desire to correct fans' false belief that he had a serious, boring personality led to the surge in his using TikTok and other social media platforms.
Astros trade for Orioles' Trey Mancini, Red Sox's Christian Vazquez
MLB // 1 day ago
Astros trade for Orioles' Trey Mancini, Red Sox's Christian Vazquez
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Houston Astros acquired veterans Trey Mancini and Christian Vazquez in respective trades with the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox, the teams announced.
Cardinals trade for Pirates pitcher Jose Quintana
MLB // 2 days ago
Cardinals trade for Pirates pitcher Jose Quintana
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The St. Louis Cardinals acquired starting pitcher Jose Quintana in a trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates, the teams announced.
Braves sign 3B Austin Riley to $212M extension
MLB // 2 days ago
Braves sign 3B Austin Riley to $212M extension
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves signed All-Star Austin Riley to a $212 million extension, keeping the third baseman under contract through the 2033 season, the team announced Monday.
Yankees trade for Athletics pitchers Montas, Trivino
MLB // 2 days ago
Yankees trade for Athletics pitchers Montas, Trivino
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees acquired right-handed pitchers Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino as part of a trade with the Oakland Athletics, the teams announced Monday.
Padres trade for Brewers All-Star pitcher Josh Hader
MLB // 2 days ago
Padres trade for Brewers All-Star pitcher Josh Hader
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The San Diego Padres acquired All-Star relief pitcher Josh Hader through a five-player trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, the teams announced Monday.
Mets boost lineup with trade for Reds' Naquin, Diehl
MLB // 5 days ago
Mets boost lineup with trade for Reds' Naquin, Diehl
July 29 (UPI) -- The New York Mets added offensive depth and a bullpen arm by acquiring outfielder Tyler Naquin and left-handed pitcher Phillip Diehl in a trade from the Cincinnati Reds, the teams announced.
Angels' Mike Trout has 'rare' back condition, 2022 return in question
MLB // 6 days ago
Angels' Mike Trout has 'rare' back condition, 2022 return in question
July 28 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout was diagnosed with a rare back condition and his timeline to return to the field this season is in question, team athletic trainer Mike Frostad told reporters.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NFL strips Dolphins of draft picks for Brady, Payton contact; fines, suspends owner Ross
NFL strips Dolphins of draft picks for Brady, Payton contact; fines, suspends owner Ross
Reds' Joey Votto: Social media 'leap' was response to feeling isolated
Reds' Joey Votto: Social media 'leap' was response to feeling isolated
Vin Scully, legendary Dodgers broadcaster, dies at 94
Vin Scully, legendary Dodgers broadcaster, dies at 94
NFL appeals Deshaun Watson suspension, seeks tougher penalty
NFL appeals Deshaun Watson suspension, seeks tougher penalty
UConn's Paige Bueckers ruled out for 2022, plans 'hell of a comeback'
UConn's Paige Bueckers ruled out for 2022, plans 'hell of a comeback'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement