Traded Brandon Drury hits grand slam in first pitch with Padres

Brandon Drury joined the San Diego Padres on Tuesday in a trade from the Cincinnati Reds. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Brandon Drury needed one pitch to make a huge impact in front of his new San Diego Padres teammates. The designated hitter, who was traded this week, smacked the offering to left field for his second career grand slam. Drury's 402-foot homer occured in the first inning of a 9-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at Petco Park in San Diego. The designated hitter went 1 for 3 with four RBIs and a run scored in his Padres debut. Advertisement

"I was just running on adrenaline," Drury, who joined the Padres on Tuesday in a trade from the Cincinnati Reds, told reporters. "The fans were incredible.

"First at-bat, bases loaded, I was just running on pure adrenaline. I'm really excited to be here."

Padres starter Blake Snell retired the Rockies in order to lead off the first. Rockies starter Chad Kuhl forced a pop up from left fielder Jurickson Profar to lead off the bottom of the inning. Outfielder Juan Soto, who also joined the Padres this week in a trade, took a walk in the next exchange.

Padres third baseman Manny Machado followed with a double to center. Kuhl then issued a walk to first baseman Josh Bell, who joined the Padres in the Soto trade, to load the bases.

The Rockies starter then hit second baseman Jake Cronenworth with a pitch, which gave the Padres a 1-0 lead and kept the bases loaded.

Drury then stepped into the batter's box. Kuhl tossed in an 85.8-mph slider. The Padres newcomer reached down in the zone to connect with the outside offering, launching it over the left field wall and into a crowd of screaming fans.

The blast traveled 100 mph off his bat and hovered just 75 feet above the field on its way over the fence, according to Statcast.

Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon drove in his team's lone run with a sacrifice fly RBI in the top of the third. Padres center fielder Trent Grisham pushed the lead back to five runs with an RBI double in the fourth.

Machado and Cronenworth each homered in the fifth for the final runs of the game. Machado's solo shot traveled 389 feet. Cronenworth launched a 363-foot, two-run shot off Cronenworth.

Snell allowed four hits and one run, with nine strikeouts, over six innings to earn a win and move to 4-5 this season. Kuhl allowed eight hits and nine runs in five innings to drop to 6-7.

Machado went 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Cronenworth went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored.Soto went 1 for 3 with two walks and a run scored in his Padres debut.

The Padres (61-46) will host the Rockies (46-51) in the final game of the series at 4:10 p.m. EDT Thursday at Petco Park.