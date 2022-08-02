Trending
Advertisement
MLB
Aug. 2, 2022 / 2:55 PM

Padres to trade for Nats' Juan Soto, Josh Bell

By Alex Butler
1/5
Padres to trade for Nats' Juan Soto, Josh Bell
All-Star outfielder Juan Soto is headed to the San Diego Padres after being traded from the Washington Nationals. File Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The San Diego Padres agreed to trade for Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell, completing one of the most anticipated deals of MLB's trade deadline.

Sources told MLB.com, ESPN and The Athletic about the agreement Tuesday afternoon.

Advertisement

Sources told the outlets that the Padres will send the Nationals left-handed pitcher MacKenzie Gore, outfielders Robert Hassell III and James Wood, shortstop C.J. Abrams, right-handed pitcher Jarlin Susana and potentially another player in the swap.

Soto, a two-time All-Star, was the most sought-after player of the deadline. The St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers were among the other teams bidding to acquire the star outfielder.

RELATED Reds' Joey Votto: Social media 'leap' was response to feeling isolated

Soto, 23, is hitting .246 with 21 homers and 46 RBIs through 101 games this season. He hit .313 with 29 homers and 95 RBIs in 151 games last season. Soto led the National League with a .351 batting average in 47 games in 2020.

Bell, 29, is hitting .301 with 14 home runs and 57 RBIs through 103 games this season. The 2019 All-Star owns a career .266 average with 127 home runs over seven seasons. He is set to become a free agent next off-season.

Advertisement

Gore, 23, was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft. He is 4-4 this season with a 4.50 ERA in 16 appearances.

RELATED Astros trade for Orioles' Trey Mancini, Red Sox's Christian Vazquez

Abrams, 21, was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. He hit .232 with two homers and 11 RBIs through 46 games this season for the Padres. He hit .314 with seven homers and 28 RBIs in 30 games this season in Triple-A.

Hassell, 20, is the Padres' No. 1 prospect. The No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft hit .299 with 10 homers and 55 RBIs through 75 games this season for the Padres' Advanced-A affiliate.

Wood, 19, is the Padres No. 3 prospect. The second-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft hit .337 with 10 homers and 45 RBIs in 50 games this season in Single-A.

RELATED Braves sign 3B Austin Riley to $212M extension

Susana, 18, is the Padres' No. 14 prospect. He posted a 2.45 ERA in eight appearances this season in rookie league play.

The Padres (58-46) will host the Colorado Rockies (46-58) in a doubleheader Tuesday at Petco Park in San Diego. The first game will start at 4:10 p.m. EDT.

The Nationals (35-69) will host the New York Mets (65-37) at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Reds' Joey Votto: Social media 'leap' was response to feeling isolated
MLB // 3 hours ago
Reds' Joey Votto: Social media 'leap' was response to feeling isolated
MIAMI, Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Reds star Joey Votto says a feeling of being "isolated" and desire to correct fans' false belief that he had a serious, boring personality led to the surge in his using TikTok and other social media platforms.
Astros trade for Orioles' Trey Mancini, Red Sox's Christian Vazquez
MLB // 7 hours ago
Astros trade for Orioles' Trey Mancini, Red Sox's Christian Vazquez
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Houston Astros acquired veterans Trey Mancini and Christian Vazquez in respective trades with the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox, the teams announced.
Cardinals trade for Pirates pitcher Jose Quintana
MLB // 8 hours ago
Cardinals trade for Pirates pitcher Jose Quintana
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The St. Louis Cardinals acquired starting pitcher Jose Quintana in a trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates, the teams announced.
Braves sign 3B Austin Riley to $212M extension
MLB // 20 hours ago
Braves sign 3B Austin Riley to $212M extension
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves signed All-Star Austin Riley to a $212 million extension, keeping the third baseman under contract through the 2033 season, the team announced Monday.
Yankees trade for Athletics pitchers Montas, Trivino
MLB // 21 hours ago
Yankees trade for Athletics pitchers Montas, Trivino
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees acquired right-handed pitchers Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino as part of a trade with the Oakland Athletics, the teams announced Monday.
Padres trade for Brewers All-Star pitcher Josh Hader
MLB // 22 hours ago
Padres trade for Brewers All-Star pitcher Josh Hader
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The San Diego Padres acquired All-Star relief pitcher Josh Hader through a five-player trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, the teams announced Monday.
Mets boost lineup with trade for Reds' Naquin, Diehl
MLB // 4 days ago
Mets boost lineup with trade for Reds' Naquin, Diehl
July 29 (UPI) -- The New York Mets added offensive depth and a bullpen arm by acquiring outfielder Tyler Naquin and left-handed pitcher Phillip Diehl in a trade from the Cincinnati Reds, the teams announced.
Angels' Mike Trout has 'rare' back condition, 2022 return in question
MLB // 5 days ago
Angels' Mike Trout has 'rare' back condition, 2022 return in question
July 28 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout was diagnosed with a rare back condition and his timeline to return to the field this season is in question, team athletic trainer Mike Frostad told reporters.
Yankees trade for Royals OF Andrew Benintendi
MLB // 5 days ago
Yankees trade for Royals OF Andrew Benintendi
July 28 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees traded three minor league pitchers to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for outfielder Andrew Benintendi, the teams announced.
Diamondbacks' top pick Druw Jones injures shoulder, could miss 2022
MLB // 6 days ago
Diamondbacks' top pick Druw Jones injures shoulder, could miss 2022
July 27 (UPI) -- Druw Jones, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft and son of MLB legend Andruw Jones, injured his shoulder in his first batting practice with the Arizona Diamondbacks, the team announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NFL strips Dolphins of draft picks for Brady, Payton contact; fines, suspends owner Ross
NFL strips Dolphins of draft picks for Brady, Payton contact; fines, suspends owner Ross
Yankees trade for Athletics pitchers Montas, Trivino
Yankees trade for Athletics pitchers Montas, Trivino
Astros trade for Orioles' Trey Mancini, Red Sox's Christian Vazquez
Astros trade for Orioles' Trey Mancini, Red Sox's Christian Vazquez
Reds' Joey Votto: Social media 'leap' was response to feeling isolated
Reds' Joey Votto: Social media 'leap' was response to feeling isolated
Cardinals trade for Pirates pitcher Jose Quintana
Cardinals trade for Pirates pitcher Jose Quintana
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement