Starting pitcher Jose Quintana went 3-5 with a 3.50 ERA in 20 starts this season for the Pittsburgh Pirates. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The St. Louis Cardinals acquired starting pitcher Jose Quintana in a trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates, the teams announced. The Cardinals sent the Pirates relief pitcher Johan Oviedo and minor league infielder Malcom Nunez in exchange for Quintana and relief pitcher Chris Stratton in the swap. Advertisement

Quintana, 33, owns a 3-5 record with a 3.50 ERA through 20 starts this season. The 11-year veteran went 0-3 with a 6.43 ERA in 29 appearances last season for the Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants. Quintana spent time with the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs earlier in his career.

The 2016 All-Star owns a career 3.81 ERA in 86-85 record over 303 appearances. He is set to hit free agency next off-season.

Stratton, 31, is 5-4 with a 5.09 ERA in 40 appearances this season. The seven-year veteran owns a career 4.61 ERA in 218 appearances. Next season will be his final year of arbitration.

Oviedo, 22, is 2-1 with a 3.20 ERA in 14 appearances this season. Nunez, 21, hit .255 with 11 doubles and 66 RBIs through 85 games this season in Double-A.

The Cardinals (54-48) will host the Chicago Cubs (41-60) at 7:45 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. The Pirates (40-62) will host the Milwaukee Brewers (57-45) at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.