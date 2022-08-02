Trending
Astros trade for Orioles' Trey Mancini, Red Sox's Christian Vazquez

By Alex Butler
The Houston Astros acquire veteran slugger Trey Mancini in a trade Monday with the Baltimore Orioles. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Houston Astros acquired veterans Trey Mancini and Christian Vazquez in respective trades with the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox, the teams announced.

The Orioles worked with the Astros and Tampa Bay Rays to facilitate a three-team deal Monday to acquire Mancini. The Astros sent outfielder Jose Siri to the Rays and minor league pitcher Chayce McDermott to the Orioles in that swap. They acquired minor league pitcher Jayden Murray, in addition to Mancini.

The Astros sent minor league infielder Enmanuel Valdez and outfielder Wilyer Abreu to the Red Sox in exchange for Vazquez.

Mancini, 30, hit .268 with 10 home runs and 41 RBIs through 92 games this season for the Orioles. The seven year veteran owns a career .270 average with 117 homers and 350 RBIs over 701 appearances. He has a $10 million mutual option next season.

He can play first base, in the outfield or fill in as a designated hitter.

Mancini, who missed the 2020 season to be treated for colon cancer, was the 2021 American League Comeback Player of the Year.

"Words don't do justice to what you mean to me," Mancini wrote in a social media statement, addressed to Orioles fans. "I'll keep it simple. Playing for the Orioles organization and for the city of Baltimore was a dream come true for me. However, my love for Baltimore transcends baseball. My life was saved here."

Vazquez, 31, joined the Red Sox organization in the ninth round of the 2008 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut in 2014 and was part of the 2018 World Series title team. The veteran catcher hit .282 with eight homers and 42 RBIs through 84 games this season. He hit .262 with 54 homers and 266 RBIs in 698 appearances for the Red Sox.

Vazquez is set to hit free agency next off-season.

RELATED Padres trade for Brewers All-Star pitcher Josh Hader

"There's no question, obviously, that Christian is playing at a really high level right now, and moving him is going to impact [the Red Sox]," Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom told reporters.

"We're aware of that. This is one that I know hurts in the clubhouse. I'm very aware of that."

Siri, 27, hit .178 with three homers and 10 RBIs through 48 games this year for the Astros. McDermott, 23, was a fourth-round pick in the 2021 MLB Drafter. The right-handed pitcher went 6-1 with a 5.50 ERA in 19 appearances this season for the Astros' Advanced-A affiliate.

Murray, 25, was a 23rd-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. The right-handed pitcher went 8-3 with a 3.24 ERA in 16 appearances thi season at the Double-A and Triple-A level.

Valdez, 23, hit .327 with 21 homers and 66 RBIs through 82 games this season at the Double-A and Triple-A level. Abreu, 23, hit .249 with 15 homers, 54 RBIs and 23 stolen bases in 89 games this year in Double-A.

The Red Sox also acquired outfielder Tommy Pham late Monday in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds. The team said they will send a player to be named later or cash considerations to the Reds in that swap.

The Astros (67-37) will host the Red Sox (52-52) at 8:10 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The Orioles (52-51) will battle the Texas Rangers (46-56) at 8:05 p.m.EDT Tuesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The Rays (54-48) will host the Toronto Blue Jays (57-45) at 7:10 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.

