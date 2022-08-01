Yankees trade for Athletics pitchers Montas, Trivino

1/5

The New York Yankees traded a package of top prospects to the Oakland Athletics on Monday in exchange for starting pitcher Frankie Montas (pictured) and closer Lou Trivino. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees acquired right-handed pitchers Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino as part of a trade with the Oakland Athletics, the teams announced Monday. The Yankees sent the Athletics infielder Cooper Bowman, right-handed pitcher Luis Medina and left-handed pitchers J.P. Sears and Ken Waldichuk in the trade. Those players were each Top 21 prospects in the Yankees' minor league system, according to MLB Pipeline. Advertisement

Montas, 29, went 4-9 with a 3.18 ERA in 19 appearances this season for the Athletics. The starting pitcher owns a 3.73 ERA over seven seasons. Next season will be his final year of arbitration.

Trivino, 30, is 1-6 with a 6.47 ERA and 10 saves through 39 appearances this season. He logged a 4.04 ERA and 36 saves in 260 appearances over his first five seasons. He isn's set to hit free agency until 2025.

Waldichuk, the Yankees' No. 5 prospect, was a fifth-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. The 24-year-old pitcher was 6-3 with a 2.71 ERA through 17 starts this season at the Double-A and Triple-A level.

Medina, 23, was the Yankees' No. 10 prospect. He went 4-3 with a 3.38 ERA in 17 starts this season in Double-A.

Sears, 26, was the Yankees' No. 20 prospect. He went 1-1 with a 1.67 ERA this year in 11 Triple-A appearances.

Sears made his MLB debut in April. He went 3-0 with a 2.05 ERA in seven appearances this season for the Yankees.

Bowman, the Yankees' No. 21 prospect, hit .217 with eight home runs, 35 RBIs and 35 stolen bases in 80 games this season for the Yankees' Advanced-A affiliate. The 22-year-old infielder joined the team as a fourth round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.

The Yankees, who own the best record in baseball at 69-34, rank second in bullpen ERA (2.92), behind only the Houston Astros (2.79). Yankees starters posted the third-best ERA in baseball (3.37), behind the Los Angeles Dodgers (2.75) and Astros (3.17).

The Yankees will host the Seattle Mariners (55-48) at 7:05 p.m. EDT Monday at Yankee Stadium. The Athletics (39-64) will battle the Los Angeles Angels (43-59) at 9:38 p.m. Tuesday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif.