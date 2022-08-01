Padres trade for Brewers All-Star pitcher Josh Hader

1/5

All-Star pitcher Josh Hader, who was traded Monday, should provide a second-half boost for the San Diego Padres bullpen. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The San Diego Padres acquired All-Star relief pitcher Josh Hader through a five-player trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, the teams announced Monday. The Padres sent the Brewers left-handed pitchers Taylor Rogers and Robert Gasser, right-handed pitcher Dinelson Lamet and outfielder Esteury Ruiz in the deal. Advertisement

"The players we are receiving in this trade help ensure that the future of the Milwaukee Brewers remains bright while not compromising our desire and expectation to win today," Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said in a statement.

"This mix of present Major League talent and high-level prospects furthers our aim to get as many bites of the apple as possible and, ultimately, to bring a World Series to Milwaukee."

Hader, 23, posted a 4.24 ERA and earned a league-best 29 saves through 37 games this season for the Brewers. The left-handed pitcher has a career 2.48 ERA and earned 155 saves in six seasons for the Brewers.

A four-time All-Star, Hader won National League Reliever of the Year honors for the third time of his career last season. The 2023 season will be his final year of arbitration.

Rogers, 31, went 2-4 with a 3.35 ERA and earned nine saves in 40 appearances last season for the Minnesota Twins. The 2021 All-Star is 1-5 with a 4.35 ERA and 28 saves in 42 appearances this season.

He joined the Padres in an off-season trade and is a free agent next off-season.

Lamet, 30, is 0-1 with a 9.49 ERA in 13 appearances this season. He has a 4.08 ERA in 82 career appearances.

Gasser, 23, was a second-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. He went 4-9 with a 4.18 ERA in 18 starts this season for the Padres' Advanced-A affiliate.

Ruiz, 23, hit .222 with a double, triple, two RBIs and a stolen base in 14 appearances this season for the Padres. He went 6-for-27 at the plate.

He hit .333 with 13 homers, 46 RBIs and 60 stolen bases in 77 games earlier this year at the minor league level.

The Padres also announced earlier Monday they signed right-handed pitcher Joe Musgrove to a five-year contract extension.

Musgrove, 29, is 8-4 with a 2.65 ERA in 18 starts this season. The 2022 All-Star has a career 3.82 ERA over seven seasons.

The Padres (57-46) will host the Colorado Rockies (46-57) at 9:40 p.m. EDT Monday at Petco Park in San Diego. The Brewers (57-45) will battle the Pittsburgh Pirates (40-61) at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.