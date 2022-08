1/5

Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley is hitting .301 with 29 home runs and 68 RBIs this season. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves signed All-Star Austin Riley to a $212 million extension, keeping the third baseman under contract through the 2033 season, the team announced Monday. Riley, 25, joined the Braves as a first-round pick in the 2015 MLB Draft. He is hitting .301 with 29 home runs and 68 RBIs through 101 games this season. Advertisement

Riley hit a career-high .303 with 33 homers and 107 RBIs in 160 games last season. He also hit a team-high .320 during the Braves' 2021 World Series win over the Houston Astros.

Riley is set to make $15 million in 2023. That salary will escalate to $21 million in 2024 and $22 million annually for the remainder of the deal. His new pact includes an option for the 2033 campaign.

The Braves (62-41) will host the Philadelphia Phillies (55-47) at 7:20 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Truist Park in Atlanta.