Mets boost lineup with trade for Reds' Naquin, Diehl

Former Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tyler Naquin (R) is expected to provide outfield depth for the New York Mets. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- The New York Mets added offensive depth and a bullpen arm by acquiring outfielder Tyler Naquin and left-handed pitcher Phillip Diehl in a trade from the Cincinnati Reds, the teams announced. The Reds and Mets announced the swap Thursday night. The Mets sent the Reds minor league outfielder Hector Rodriguez and right-handed pitcher Jose Acuna. Advertisement

"We've had several teams that had interest in Tyler," Reds general manager Nick Krall told reporters. "This is what we thought was the best deal, the best deal for him. We felt it added two quality players to our pipeline."

Naquin hit .246 with seven home runs and 33 RBIs through his first 56 games this season. The seven-year veteran spent his first five seasons with the Cleveland Guardians and signed with the Reds in 2021 as a free agent. The outfielder owns a career .269 average with 57 home runs and 224 RBIs in 508 MLB appearances.

Naquin, 31, hit a career-high .296 during his 2016 rookie campaign in Cleveland and finished third in Rookie of the Year voting. He is on the final year of his contract.

Diehl, 28, posted an 11.12 ERA in five appearances this season for the Reds. The relief pitcher owns a career 9.47 ERA in 21 appearances. Diehl joined the Reds in 2021 off waivers from the Colorado Rockies. He entered the league as a 27th round pick by the New York Yankees in the 2016 MLB Draft. The Yankees traded the pitcher to the Rockies in 2019.

He was 2-1 with a 4.24 ERA this season in 25 Triple-A appearances. Diehl was 2-3 with a 2.47 ERA in 58 games last season in Triple-A.

Rodriguez, 18, hit .143 (1 for 7) in two games this season for the Mets' Class-A affiliate, the St. Lucie Mets. He hit .356 (37 for 104) with three home runs, four triples, four doubles, 16 RBIs and recorded 12 stolen bases this season in 26 Rookie-level games.

Acuna, 19, went 3-0 with a 2.67 ERA in eight appearances this season for the St. Lucie Mets. He went 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA in four appearances last season at the rookie league level.

Neither Rodriguez nor Acuna was among the Mets' Top 30 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline.