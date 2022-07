1/6

Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi was sent to the New York Yankees late Wednesday in a four-player trade. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees traded three minor league pitchers to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for outfielder Andrew Benintendi, the teams announced. The Yankees and Royals announced the swap Wednesday night. The Royals acquired left-handed pitcher J.T. Sikkema and right-handed pitchers Chandler Champlain and Beck Way in the four-player deal. Advertisement

Benintendi, 28, is hitting a career-high .320 with three home runs and 39 RBIs through 93 games this season. The seven-year veteran made his first All-Star Game appearance two weeks ago in Los Angeles.

Benintendi entered the league as the No. 7 overall pick by the Boston Red Sox in the 2015 MLB Draft. He owns a career .280 average with 71 homers and 372 RBIs in 712 games.

Sikkema, 24, was the Yankees' No. 19 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. The No. 38 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft went 1-1 with a 2.11 ERA in 15 minor league appearances for the Yankees' Advanced-A and Short-Season A affiliates.

Way, 22, was a fourth-round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft. He went 9-8 with a 3.85 ERA in 34 minor league appearances in the Yankees' system. He was the Yankees' No. 21 prospect.

Champlain, 23, was a ninth-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. He was 2-5 with a 4.30 ERA in 16 appearances this season for the Yankees' Single-A affiliate. He wasn't ranked within the Yankees' Top 30 prospects.

The Yankees (66-33) will host the Royals (39-59) at 7:05 p.m. EDT Thursday at Yankee Stadium in New York.