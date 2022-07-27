Trending
Diamondbacks' top pick Druw Jones injures shoulder, could miss 2022

By Alex Butler

July 27 (UPI) -- Druw Jones, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft and son of MLB legend Andruw Jones, injured his shoulder in his first batting practice with the Arizona Diamondbacks, the team announced.

"He was just taking batting practice," Diamondbacks farm director Josh Barfield told reporters Tuesday. "It was his first workout, and he was in his last round of batting practice on the field. On his second to last swing he just felt something in his shoulder.

"It didn't take him to his knees or anything like that, he just said he felt something."

Jones sustained the injury Monday at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Ariz. He is expected to see a doctor Wednesday.

Barfield said it is still too early to determine whether Jones will be ready for spring training.

"It seems like he will be out for a little while," Barfield said.

On Saturday, Jones agreed to an $8.19 million deal with the Diamondbacks. He was expected to start the year in the Arizona Complex League, a rookie-level league based in Phoenix.

