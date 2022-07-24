Advertisement
MLB
July 24, 2022 / 5:18 PM

David Ortiz 'humbled' to lead 2022 National Baseball Hall of Fame class

By Daniel Uria
1/6
David Ortiz 'humbled' to lead 2022 National Baseball Hall of Fame class
Longtime Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz on Sunday said he was "humbled" to lead the National Baseball Hall of Fame's class of 2022. Photo by George Napolitano/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- The National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., welcomed its 2022 class, headlined by longtime Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz on Sunday.

Ortiz, 46, thanked God, as well as his friends and family and the organizers of the Hall of Fame in his induction speech on Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement

"This is such an incredible day, an incredible honor and I'm so humbled to be on this stage right now," he said.

The power hitter known as "Big Papi" was born in the Dominican Republic and began his career with the Minnesota Twins before spending 14 seasons with the Red Sox that included 10 All-Star appearances, three World Series Champions as well as World Series and ALCS MVP awards.

RELATED Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson attend ESPYs amid her pregnancy

He totaled 541 home runs for his career, the 17th most in MLB history. Ortiz hit .286 over his 20 seasons and ranks No. 8 all time in extra base hits.

On Sunday, Ortiz thanked the coaches and executives that he said helped guide his career.

"Before I was Big Papi, before the Red Sox, before the Twins I was just a kid playing ball in the Dominican Republic. To all my coaches from winter ball, minor league and the big league I could not have done it without you," he said.

Advertisement

He also gave thanks to Major League Baseball for "all the support you have given me throughout my professional career."

"This game is so important here in America and around the world. Thank you for all the support you have given baseball as a sport so that it continues to be part of our culture and part of the heart of all the fans worldwide," said Ortiz.

Other inductees on Sunday included Tony Oliva, the 1964 Rookie of the Year, eight-time ALL-Star and three-time batting champion with the Minnesota Twins; Jim Kaat, the 16-time Gold Glove winner who won the World Series with the 1982 St. Louis Cardinals; Minnie Minoso, a nine-time All-Star and the first Black Cuban to play for the Chicago White Sox; Gil Hodges an eight-time All-Star, three-time Gold Glove winner and two-time World Series champion with the Dodgers and Mets; Bud Fowler, the first Black player to integrate into White professional leagues in 1878 and Buck O'Neil a player, coach, manager, scout and executive over an eight-decade baseball career that began in the Negro Leagues and saw him become the MLB's first Black coach with the Chicago Cubs in 1962.

Advertisement

Read More

2022 ESPY Awards: Shohei Ohtani, Katie Ledecky take home prizes MLB sons Jackson Holliday, Druw Jones lead draft

Latest Headlines

MLB: Red Sox legend David Ortiz to headline Hall of Fame inductions
MLB // 2 days ago
MLB: Red Sox legend David Ortiz to headline Hall of Fame inductions
July 22 (UPI) -- Longtime Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz will headline the induction ceremony for the 2022 National Baseball Hall of Fame class on Sunday in Cooperstown, N.Y.
Mookie Betts homer, diving catch lead Dodgers over Giants
MLB // 2 days ago
Mookie Betts homer, diving catch lead Dodgers over Giants
July 22 (UPI) -- Mookie Betts hit a go-ahead, three-run homer and then robbed former teammate Joc Pederson of an RBI hit for the final out of the game, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a win over the rival San Francisco Giants.
MLB's second half, racing, soccer lead weekend sports schedule
MLB // 2 days ago
MLB's second half, racing, soccer lead weekend sports schedule
MIAMI, July 22 (UPI) -- The start of the second half of the MLB regular season and several auto races within the NASCAR and the Formula 1 circuits top the schedule of sports events this weekend.
MLB All-Star Game: Stanton, Buxton homers lead AL past NL
MLB // 4 days ago
MLB All-Star Game: Stanton, Buxton homers lead AL past NL
July 20 (UPI) -- Giancarlo Stanton and Byron Buxton hit back-to-back homers in the fourth inning and the American League bullpen held the National League scoreless after the first to seal a victory in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game.
Power-hitting lineups, legends, new tiebreaker highlight 2022 All-Star Game
MLB // 5 days ago
Power-hitting lineups, legends, new tiebreaker highlight 2022 All-Star Game
July 19 (UPI) -- The presence of legends Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera, power-surged National League and American League rosters and a unique tiebreaker format highlight MLB's All-Star Game, which will air Tuesday from Los Angeles.
Nationals' Juan Soto slugs way to Home Run Derby title
MLB // 5 days ago
Nationals' Juan Soto slugs way to Home Run Derby title
July 19 (UPI) -- Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto outslugged Jose Ramirez, Albert Pujols and Julio Rodriguez to become the second-youngest MLB player in history to claim a Home Run Derby title.
Home Run Derby sluggers lean on 'money' BP pitchers, coaches, dad
MLB // 6 days ago
Home Run Derby sluggers lean on 'money' BP pitchers, coaches, dad
July 18 (UPI) -- Power is a given at MLB's annual Home Run Derby, but players say who is picked to pitch is an overlooked ingredient for success. This year's field features a dad, several coaches and a training partner nicknamed "Money."
MLB sons Jackson Holliday, Druw Jones lead draft
MLB // 6 days ago
MLB sons Jackson Holliday, Druw Jones lead draft
July 18 (UPI) -- Jackson Holliday and Druw Jones, the respective sons of baseball greats Matt Holliday and Andruw Jones, were the first two picks of the 2022 MLB Draft, which will run through Tuesday.
Marlins ace pitcher Sandy Alcantara fueled by silence, intense focus
MLB // 1 week ago
Marlins ace pitcher Sandy Alcantara fueled by silence, intense focus
MIAMI, July 15 (UPI) -- Many modern MLB pitchers possess relentless thirst for scouting information, but Miami Marlins coaches and players say ace Sandy Alcantara excels on silence and an intense focus as he advances deep into his starts.
Braves trade top prospect Waters, two others for Royals draft pick
MLB // 1 week ago
Braves trade top prospect Waters, two others for Royals draft pick
July 11 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves traded outfielder Drew Waters -- their top prospect -- and two other players to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for the No. 35 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, the teams announced Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

MLB: Red Sox legend David Ortiz to headline Hall of Fame inductions
MLB: Red Sox legend David Ortiz to headline Hall of Fame inductions
Rams' Super Bowl LVI rings include turf, game ball
Rams' Super Bowl LVI rings include turf, game ball
Buccaneers, tight end Kyle Rudolph agree to 1-year contract
Buccaneers, tight end Kyle Rudolph agree to 1-year contract
Big matchups at Saratoga, Monmouth point toward year-end racing honors
Big matchups at Saratoga, Monmouth point toward year-end racing honors
Mookie Betts homer, diving catch lead Dodgers over Giants
Mookie Betts homer, diving catch lead Dodgers over Giants
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement