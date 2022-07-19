Power-hitting lineups, legends, new tiebreaker highlight 2022 All-Star Game

1/5

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, will start for the National League in the All-Star Game on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- The presence of legends Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera, power-surged National League and American League rosters and a unique tiebreaker format highlight MLB's All-Star Game, which will air Tuesday from Los Angeles. The first pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m. EDT at Dodger Stadium. The 92nd edition of the annual matchup between baseball's best players will air on Fox. Advertisement

"We're going to have fun," New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge told reporters Monday. "I'm going to try my best out there and hopefully the guys in front of me can get on base and get the line moving for us."

The National League is a slight favorite to win the Midsummer Classic, despite the American League's eight-game winning streak. The American League also won 20 of the last two dozen games.

Los Angeles Dodgers veteran Clayton Kershaw will be the National League's starting pitcher. He will face Tampa Bay Rays starter Shane McClanahan.

McLanahan leads MLB with a 1.71 ERA. Kershaw, who will make his ninth appearance in the event, drew his first All-Star start. He will be the 13th pitcher to start the All-Star Game in his home ballpark.

"I'm just so excited I get to do it here at Dodger Stadium," Kershaw said Monday. "Now that it's finally here, it means a lot. We are excited. My kids are excited. We are going to have a good time. Hopefully I don't screw it up too bad.

Judge, a midseason American League MVP favorite, leads MLB with 33 home runs. He will hit second, behind Los Angeles Angels designated hitter/pitcher Shohei Ohtani.

Fellow Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton also is in the starting lineup. He enters the game with 24 home runs this season. Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers will hit third. Devers leads the American League with 112 hits and has a .324 batting average with 22 homers and 55 RBIs.

Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr., Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts and San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado lead the National League batting order. St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt will hit fourth.

Goldschmidt, an MVP candidate, leads the National League with a .330 batting average. He ranks second in the league with 70 RBIs.

The National League's starting lineup also will feature a pair of brothers. Catcher Willson Contreras of the Chicago Cubs and designated hitter William Contreras of the Braves will hit in the respective No. 6 and No. 7 spots.

Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez, who owns an MLB-best .338 average, is among the top American League reserves.

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber, who leads the National League with 29 home runs, also is a reserve. New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, who has an MLB-best 78 RBIs, also will come off the bench for the National League.

Cabrera and Pujols each were announced this summer as legacy selections for the All-Star Game. Cabrera, who is in his 20th season and 15th campaign with the Detroit Tigers, will come off the American League bench.

Pujols will be a National League reserve. The Cardinals veteran, who announced he will retire this off-season, reached the semifinals of the annual pre-game Home Run Derby, which was held Monday at Dodger Stadium. The 42-year-old is MLB's oldest active player.

This year's All-Star Game also could end with a unique twist. On Monday, MLB confirmed that the game will feature a six-player home run contest if it remains tied after nine innings.

Each manager selected three players to hit and three coaches to pitch in the event of a tie. Each player will get three swings. The team with the most total home runs after three rounds will be declared the winner of the All-Star Game.

Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez, Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker and Mariners infielder Ty France were selected as competitions for the potential slugfest.

Alonso, Acuna and Schwarber will be the National League competitors, if the tiebreaker is needed.

American League

1. Shohei Ohtani, DH, Los Angeles Angels

2. Aaron Judge, RF, New York Yankees

3. Rafael Devers, 3B, Boston Red Sox

4. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B, Toronto Blue Jays

5. Giancarlo Stanton, LF, New York Yankees

6. Byron Buxton, CF, Minnesota Twins

7. Tim Anderson, SS, Chicago White Sox

8. Andrews Gimenez, 2B, Cleveland Guardians

9. Alejandro Kirk, C, Toronto Blue Jays

National League

1. Ronald Acuna Jr., RF, Atlanta Braves

2. Mookie Betts, CF, Los Angeles Dodgers

3. Manny Machado, 3B, San Diego Padres

4. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, St. Louis Cardinals

5. Trea Turner, SS, Los Angeles Dodgers

6. Willson Contreras, C, Chicago Cubs

7. William Contreras, DH, Atlanta Braves

8. Joc Pederson, LF, San Francisco Giants

9. Jeff McNeil, 2B, New York Mets