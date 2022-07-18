MLB sons Jackson Holliday, Druw Jones lead draft

July 18 (UPI) -- Jackson Holliday and Druw Jones, the respective sons of baseball greats Matt Holliday and Andruw Jones, were the first two picks of the 2022 MLB Draft, which will run through Tuesday.

First- and second-round picks were selected Sunday in front of Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles. The start of the 20-round draft included 30 total first-round picks, as well as compensation selections, competitive balance picks and the second round.

A total of 80 players were selected Sunday in Los Angeles.

"It's an absolute honor to be the No. 1 pick and to join such great players in that position," Holliday told MLB Network. "I'm really, really excited."

The Baltimore Orioles selected Holliday, a shortstop out of Stillwater High School in Stillwater, Okla., at No. 1 overall. The Arizona Diamondbacks then picked Jones, an outfielder out of Wesleyan High School in Peachtree Corners, Ga., at No. 2.

"It was a great moment to be with my family and to enjoy this moment," Jones told MLB Network. "It takes a lot of hard work to get here and I'm just excited to get to the next step."

The Texas Rangers followed by picking former Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker at No. 3.

Former Mays High School (Atlanta) shortstop Termarr Johnson went to the Pittsburgh Pirates at No. 4 overall. Former IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.,) outfielder Elijah Green, went to the Washington Nationals at No. 5.

Rocker and Green are the sons of former NFL players Tracy Rocker and Eric Green.

The Miami Marlins, Chicago Cubs, Minnesota Twins, Kansas City Royals and Colorado Rockies also owned Top 10 picks. The Marlins took former LSU third baseman Jacob Berry at No. 6. The Cubs then picked former Oklahoma pitcher Cade Horton at No. 7. The Twins selected former Cal Poly shortstop Brooks Lee at No. 8.

Former Virginia Tech outfielder Gavin Cross and former Gonzaga pitcher Gabriel Hughes went to the Royals and Rockies at Nos. 9 and 10, respectively.

Former Bishop Gorman High School (Las Vegas) outfielder Justin Crawford, the son of former MLB star Carl Crawford, went No. 17 overall to the Philadelphia Phillies.

The draft will continue Monday with rounds three through 10. Rounds 11 through 20 will take place Tuesday. The final two days of the draft will air on MLB Network.

First round

1. Baltimore Orioles: Jackson Holliday, SS, Stillwater High School

2. Arizona Diamondbacks: Druw Jones, OF, Wesleyan High School

3. Texas Rangers: Kumar Rocker, P, Vanderbilt

4. Pittsburgh Pirates: Termarr Johnson, SS, Mays High School

5. Washington Nationals: Elijah Green, OF, IMG Academy

6. Miami Marlins: Jacob Berry, 3B, LSU

7. Chicago Cubs: Cade Horton, P, Oklahoma

8. Minnesota Twins: Brooks Lee, SS, Cal Poly

9. Kansas City Royals: Gavin Cross, OF, Virginia Tech

10. Colorado Rockies: Gabriel Hughes, P, Gonzaga

11. New York Mets: Kevin Parada, C, Georgia Tech

12. Detroit Tigers: Jace Jung, 2B, Texas Tech

13. Los Angeles Angels: Zach Neto, SS, Campbell University

14. New York Mets: Jett Williams, SS, Rockwall-Heath High School

15. San Diego Padres: Dylan Lesko, P, Bufford High School

16. Cleveland Guardians: Chase DeLauter, OF, James Madison University

17. Philadelphia Phillies: Justin Crawford, OF, Bishop Gorman High School

18. Cincinnati Reds: Cam Collier, 3B, Chipola College

19. Oakland Athletics: Daniel Susac, C, Arizona

20. Atlanta Braves: Owen Murphy, P, Riverside Brookfield

21. Seattle Mariners: Cole Young, SS, North Allegheny High School

22. St. Louis Cardinals: Cooper Hjerpe, P, Oregon State

23. Toronto Blue Jays: Brandon Barriera, P, American Heritage High School

24. Boston Red Sox: Mikey Romero, SS, Orange Lutheran High School

25. New York Yankees: Spencer Jones, OF, Vanderbilt

26. Chicago White Sox: Noah Schultz, P, Oswego East High School

27. Milwaukee Brewers: Eric Brown Jr., SS, Coastal Carolina

28. Houston Astros: Drew Gilbert, OF, Tennessee

29. Tampa Bay Rays: Xavier Isaac, 1B, East Forsyth High School

30. San Francisco Giants: Reggie Crawford, TWP, UConn