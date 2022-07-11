MLB All-Star Game 2022: Yankees earn league-best six selections

1/5

Outfielder Aaron Judge is among the six New York Yankees players who earned a spot in the MLB All-Star Game. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- A league-high six players will represent the New York Yankees in the 2022 All-Star Game, MLB announced. The league announced all 66 players for the full American League and National League rosters Sunday on ESPN. The All-Star Game will be played July 19 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Advertisement

Yankees outfielders Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton will start for the American League starters. Fellow Yankees Nestor Cortes and Gerrit Cole made the team as starting pitchers.

Yankees pitcher Clay Holmes made the team as a reliever. Yankees catcher Jose Trevino was a reserve selection.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Angels are tied with the Yankees with a league-best two starters apiece. Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani made the team for the second time as a starting pitcher and starting designated hitter.

The Houston Astros totaled the second-most selections, with five players on the American League side. The Dodgers, Blue Jays, St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets each totaled four selections.

Fan-selected starting lineups were revealed Friday. Pitchers and reserves were announced Sunday to round out the rosters. Those rosters feature 30 first-time All-Stars.

Reigning National League MVP Bryce Harper was selected as a starting designated hitter, but won't play due to injury. Players elected William Contreras of the Atlanta Braves to replace the Philadelphia Phillies slugger.

Contreras and his brother, Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, will start for the National League. They will be the first set of brothers to start an All-Star Game since 1992, when Roberto Alomar and Sandy Alomar Jr. started for the American League.

The game's two starting pitchers will be announced later. The Home Run Derby will air at 8 p.m. July 18 on ESPN.

The MLB All-Star Game will air at 7:30 p.m. EDT July 19 on Fox.

MLB All-Star Game rosters

American League

Elected starters

C: Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays

1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays

2B: Jose Altuve, Astros

3B: Rafael Devers, Red Sox

SS: Tim Anderson, White Sox

OF: Aaron Judge, Yankees

OF: Mike Trout, Angels

OF: Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees

DH: Shohei Ohtani, Angels

Reserves

C: Jose Trevino, Yankees

1B: Luis Arraez, Twins

2B: Andres Gimenez, Guardians

3B: Jose Ramirez, Guardians

SS: Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox

OF: Byron Buxton, Twins

OF: Kyle Tucker, Astros

OF: George Springer, Blue Jays

OF: Andrew Benintendi, Royals

OF: Julio Rodriguez, Mariners

DH: Yordan Alvarez, Astros

Starting pitchers

LHP: Shane McLanahan, Rays

LHP: Nestor Cortes, Yankees

LHP: Martin Perez, Rangers

LHP: Framber Valdez, Astros

RHP: Justin Verlander, Astros

RHP: Alek Manoah, Blue Jays

RHP: Gerrit Cole, Yankees

RHP: Shohei Ohtani, Angels

RHP: Paul Blackburn, Athletics

Relievers

RHP: Clay Holmes, Yankees

RHP: Emmanuel Clase, Guardians

RHP: Jose Lopez, Orioles

LHP: Gregory Soto, Tigers

Legacy Selection

DH: Miguel Cabrera, Tigers

National League

Elected starters

C: Willson Contreras, Cubs

1B: Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals

2B: Jazz Chisholm Jr., Marlins

3B: Manny Machado, Padres

SS: Trea Turner, Dodgers

OF: Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves

OF: Joc Pederson, Giants

OF: Mookie Betts, Dodgers

DH: Bryce Harper, Phillies

Reserves

C: Travis d'Arnaud, Braves

1B: Pete Alonso, Mets

1B: C.J. Cron, Rockies

2B: Jeff McNeil, Mets

3B: Nolan Arenado, Cardinals

SS: Dansby Swanson, Braves

OF: Kyle Schwarber, Phillies

OF: Starling Marte, Mets

OF: Ian Happ, Cubs

OF: Juan Soto, Nationals

DH: William Contreras, Braves -- will replace Harper in starting lineup

Starting pitchers

RHP: Sandy Alcantara, Marlins

RHP: Corbin Burnes, Brewers

RHP: Joe Musgrove, Padres

RHP: Tony Gonsolin, Dodgers

RHP: Luis Castillo, Reds

LHP: Max Fried, Braves

LHP: Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers

Relievers

LHP: Josh Hader, Brewers

LHP: Joe Mantiply, Diamondbacks

RHP: Edwin Diaz, Mets

RHP: Ryan Helsley, Cardinals

RHP: David Bednar, Pirates

Legacy Selection

1B: Albert Pujols, Cardinals