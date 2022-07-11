MLB All-Star Game 2022: Yankees earn league-best six selections

1/5
Outfielder Aaron Judge is among the six New York Yankees players who earned a spot in the MLB All-Star Game. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
July 11 (UPI) -- A league-high six players will represent the New York Yankees in the 2022 All-Star Game, MLB announced.
The league announced all 66 players for the full American League and National League rosters Sunday on ESPN. The All-Star Game will be played July 19 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
Yankees outfielders Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton will start for the American League starters. Fellow Yankees Nestor Cortes and Gerrit Cole made the team as starting pitchers.
Yankees pitcher Clay Holmes made the team as a reliever. Yankees catcher Jose Trevino was a reserve selection.
The Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Angels are tied with the Yankees with a league-best two starters apiece. Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani made the team for the second time as a starting pitcher and starting designated hitter.
The Houston Astros totaled the second-most selections, with five players on the American League side. The Dodgers, Blue Jays, St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets each totaled four selections.
Fan-selected starting lineups were revealed Friday. Pitchers and reserves were announced Sunday to round out the rosters. Those rosters feature 30 first-time All-Stars.
Reigning National League MVP Bryce Harper was selected as a starting designated hitter, but won't play due to injury. Players elected William Contreras of the Atlanta Braves to replace the Philadelphia Phillies slugger.
Contreras and his brother, Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, will start for the National League. They will be the first set of brothers to start an All-Star Game since 1992, when Roberto Alomar and Sandy Alomar Jr. started for the American League.
The game's two starting pitchers will be announced later. The Home Run Derby will air at 8 p.m. July 18 on ESPN.
The MLB All-Star Game will air at 7:30 p.m. EDT July 19 on Fox.
MLB All-Star Game rosters
American League
Elected starters
C: Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays
1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays
2B: Jose Altuve, Astros
3B: Rafael Devers, Red Sox
SS: Tim Anderson, White Sox
OF: Aaron Judge, Yankees
OF: Mike Trout, Angels
OF: Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees
DH: Shohei Ohtani, Angels
Reserves
C: Jose Trevino, Yankees
1B: Luis Arraez, Twins
2B: Andres Gimenez, Guardians
3B: Jose Ramirez, Guardians
SS: Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox
OF: Byron Buxton, Twins
OF: Kyle Tucker, Astros
OF: George Springer, Blue Jays
OF: Andrew Benintendi, Royals
OF: Julio Rodriguez, Mariners
DH: Yordan Alvarez, Astros
Starting pitchers
LHP: Shane McLanahan, Rays
LHP: Nestor Cortes, Yankees
LHP: Martin Perez, Rangers
LHP: Framber Valdez, Astros
RHP: Justin Verlander, Astros
RHP: Alek Manoah, Blue Jays
RHP: Gerrit Cole, Yankees
RHP: Shohei Ohtani, Angels
RHP: Paul Blackburn, Athletics
Relievers
RHP: Clay Holmes, Yankees
RHP: Emmanuel Clase, Guardians
RHP: Jose Lopez, Orioles
LHP: Gregory Soto, Tigers
Legacy Selection
DH: Miguel Cabrera, Tigers
National League
Elected starters
C: Willson Contreras, Cubs
1B: Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals
2B: Jazz Chisholm Jr., Marlins
3B: Manny Machado, Padres
SS: Trea Turner, Dodgers
OF: Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves
OF: Joc Pederson, Giants
OF: Mookie Betts, Dodgers
DH: Bryce Harper, Phillies
Reserves
C: Travis d'Arnaud, Braves
1B: Pete Alonso, Mets
1B: C.J. Cron, Rockies
2B: Jeff McNeil, Mets
3B: Nolan Arenado, Cardinals
SS: Dansby Swanson, Braves
OF: Kyle Schwarber, Phillies
OF: Starling Marte, Mets
OF: Ian Happ, Cubs
OF: Juan Soto, Nationals
DH: William Contreras, Braves -- will replace Harper in starting lineup
Starting pitchers
RHP: Sandy Alcantara, Marlins
RHP: Corbin Burnes, Brewers
RHP: Joe Musgrove, Padres
RHP: Tony Gonsolin, Dodgers
RHP: Luis Castillo, Reds
LHP: Max Fried, Braves
LHP: Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers
Relievers
LHP: Josh Hader, Brewers
LHP: Joe Mantiply, Diamondbacks
RHP: Edwin Diaz, Mets
RHP: Ryan Helsley, Cardinals
RHP: David Bednar, Pirates
Legacy Selection
1B: Albert Pujols, Cardinals