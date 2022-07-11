Advertisement
MLB
July 11, 2022 / 8:59 AM

MLB All-Star Game 2022: Yankees earn league-best six selections

By Alex Butler
1/5
MLB All-Star Game 2022: Yankees earn league-best six selections
Outfielder Aaron Judge is among the six New York Yankees players who earned a spot in the MLB All-Star Game. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- A league-high six players will represent the New York Yankees in the 2022 All-Star Game, MLB announced.

The league announced all 66 players for the full American League and National League rosters Sunday on ESPN. The All-Star Game will be played July 19 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Yankees outfielders Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton will start for the American League starters. Fellow Yankees Nestor Cortes and Gerrit Cole made the team as starting pitchers.

Yankees pitcher Clay Holmes made the team as a reliever. Yankees catcher Jose Trevino was a reserve selection.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Angels are tied with the Yankees with a league-best two starters apiece. Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani made the team for the second time as a starting pitcher and starting designated hitter.

Advertisement

The Houston Astros totaled the second-most selections, with five players on the American League side. The Dodgers, Blue Jays, St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets each totaled four selections.

Fan-selected starting lineups were revealed Friday. Pitchers and reserves were announced Sunday to round out the rosters. Those rosters feature 30 first-time All-Stars.

Reigning National League MVP Bryce Harper was selected as a starting designated hitter, but won't play due to injury. Players elected William Contreras of the Atlanta Braves to replace the Philadelphia Phillies slugger.

Contreras and his brother, Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, will start for the National League. They will be the first set of brothers to start an All-Star Game since 1992, when Roberto Alomar and Sandy Alomar Jr. started for the American League.

The game's two starting pitchers will be announced later. The Home Run Derby will air at 8 p.m. July 18 on ESPN.

RELATED MLB suspends 12, including interpreter, for Mariners-Angels brawl

The MLB All-Star Game will air at 7:30 p.m. EDT July 19 on Fox.

MLB All-Star Game rosters

American League

Elected starters

C: Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays

1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays

Advertisement

2B: Jose Altuve, Astros

3B: Rafael Devers, Red Sox

SS: Tim Anderson, White Sox

OF: Aaron Judge, Yankees

OF: Mike Trout, Angels

OF: Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees

DH: Shohei Ohtani, Angels

Reserves

C: Jose Trevino, Yankees

1B: Luis Arraez, Twins

2B: Andres Gimenez, Guardians

3B: Jose Ramirez, Guardians

SS: Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox

OF: Byron Buxton, Twins

OF: Kyle Tucker, Astros

OF: George Springer, Blue Jays

OF: Andrew Benintendi, Royals

OF: Julio Rodriguez, Mariners

DH: Yordan Alvarez, Astros

Starting pitchers

LHP: Shane McLanahan, Rays

LHP: Nestor Cortes, Yankees

LHP: Martin Perez, Rangers

LHP: Framber Valdez, Astros

RHP: Justin Verlander, Astros

RHP: Alek Manoah, Blue Jays

RHP: Gerrit Cole, Yankees

RHP: Shohei Ohtani, Angels

RHP: Paul Blackburn, Athletics

Relievers

RHP: Clay Holmes, Yankees

RHP: Emmanuel Clase, Guardians

RHP: Jose Lopez, Orioles

LHP: Gregory Soto, Tigers

Legacy Selection

DH: Miguel Cabrera, Tigers

National League

Elected starters

C: Willson Contreras, Cubs

1B: Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals

2B: Jazz Chisholm Jr., Marlins

3B: Manny Machado, Padres

Advertisement

SS: Trea Turner, Dodgers

OF: Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves

OF: Joc Pederson, Giants

OF: Mookie Betts, Dodgers

DH: Bryce Harper, Phillies

Reserves

C: Travis d'Arnaud, Braves

1B: Pete Alonso, Mets

1B: C.J. Cron, Rockies

2B: Jeff McNeil, Mets

3B: Nolan Arenado, Cardinals

SS: Dansby Swanson, Braves

OF: Kyle Schwarber, Phillies

OF: Starling Marte, Mets

OF: Ian Happ, Cubs

OF: Juan Soto, Nationals

DH: William Contreras, Braves -- will replace Harper in starting lineup

Starting pitchers

RHP: Sandy Alcantara, Marlins

RHP: Corbin Burnes, Brewers

RHP: Joe Musgrove, Padres

RHP: Tony Gonsolin, Dodgers

RHP: Luis Castillo, Reds

LHP: Max Fried, Braves

LHP: Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers

Relievers

LHP: Josh Hader, Brewers

LHP: Joe Mantiply, Diamondbacks

RHP: Edwin Diaz, Mets

RHP: Ryan Helsley, Cardinals

RHP: David Bednar, Pirates

Legacy Selection

1B: Albert Pujols, Cardinals

Read More

Pujols, Cabrera added to MLB All-Star Game rosters Tony Romo wins third American Century golf title

Latest Headlines

Pujols, Cabrera added to MLB All-Star Game rosters
MLB // 2 days ago
Pujols, Cabrera added to MLB All-Star Game rosters
July 8 (UPI) -- Active baseball legends Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera will each be part of the respective National League and American League rosters for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game, commissioner Rob Manfred announced Friday.
Padres' Jurickson Profar collapses, stretchered off field
MLB // 3 days ago
Padres' Jurickson Profar collapses, stretchered off field
July 8 (UPI) -- Outfielder Jurickson Profar collided with shortstop C.J. Abrams, later collapsed, was put on a stretcher and taken to a hospital for evaluation during the San Diego Padres' recent win over the San Francisco Giants.
Betts, Dodgers beat Rockies on infield walk-off
MLB // 4 days ago
Betts, Dodgers beat Rockies on infield walk-off
July 7 (UPI) -- Outfielder Mookie Betts smashed a fastball into the dirt and over the pitcher's mound, plating Cody Bellinger with a walk-off single to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a narrow win over the Colorado Rockies.
Yankees hit 6 homers, crush Pirates 16-0
MLB // 4 days ago
Yankees hit 6 homers, crush Pirates 16-0
July 7 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees combined for 22 hits, including six home runs, in a dominant victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.
Baseball fans injured by bullet fragments after A's win over Blue Jays
MLB // 5 days ago
Baseball fans injured by bullet fragments after A's win over Blue Jays
July 6 (UPI) -- Five fans were injured by bullet fragments at RingCentral Coliseum during a fireworks show after the Oakland Athletics beat the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night, authorities say.
Phillies' Bryce Harper to undergo surgery, expected to miss six weeks
MLB // 1 week ago
Phillies' Bryce Harper to undergo surgery, expected to miss six weeks
June 28 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper will undergo surgery on his broken left thumb and is expected to miss more than a month of action.
MLB suspends 12, including interpreter, for Mariners-Angels brawl
MLB // 1 week ago
MLB suspends 12, including interpreter, for Mariners-Angels brawl
June 28 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball issued a dozen suspensions, including an interpreter, for their roles in a brawl between the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners.
Eight ejected in Mariners-Angels benches-clearing brawl
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Eight ejected in Mariners-Angels benches-clearing brawl
June 27 (UPI) -- Six players and two managers were ejected for their roles in a large brawl between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels in the second inning of their series finale at Angel Stadium.
Dodgers trade for Trayce Thompson, brother of Warriors' Klay, after Betts injury
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Dodgers trade for Trayce Thompson, brother of Warriors' Klay, after Betts injury
June 21 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired outfielder Trayce Thompson, the brother of NBA star Klay Thompson, through a trade with the Detroit Tigers, the teams announced.
Manny Machado sprains ankle in Padres' 10th straight loss at Coors Field
MLB // 3 weeks ago
Manny Machado sprains ankle in Padres' 10th straight loss at Coors Field
June 20 (UPI) -- All-Star infielder Manny Machado is expected to miss time with an ankle sprain he sustained in the San Diego Padres' series finale against the Colorado Rockies.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Golf: Romo, Fish favored at American Century Championship
Golf: Romo, Fish favored at American Century Championship
Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios for seventh Wimbledon title
Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios for seventh Wimbledon title
Wimbledon champ Djokovic doesn't expect to play at U.S. Open due to COVID-19 rules
Wimbledon champ Djokovic doesn't expect to play at U.S. Open due to COVID-19 rules
Tony Romo wins third American Century golf title
Tony Romo wins third American Century golf title
Wimbledon 2022: Rybakina claims Kazakhstan's first Grand Slam
Wimbledon 2022: Rybakina claims Kazakhstan's first Grand Slam
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement