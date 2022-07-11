Braves trade top prospect Waters, two others for Royals draft pick

Former Atlanta Braves minor league outfielder Drew Waters joined the Kansas City Royals in a trade Monday. Photo by Kaotate/Wikimedia Commons

July 11 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves traded outfielder Drew Waters -- their top prospect -- and two other players to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for the No. 35 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, the teams announced Monday. The Royals also received infielder C.J. Alexander and right-handed pitcher Andrew Hoffman in the swap. The Braves now have the No. 20 and No. 35 overall picks in the draft, which will be held Sunday. Advertisement

Waters, 23, joined the Braves in the second round of the 2017 MLB Draft. The outfielder has a .280 batting average, with 37 home runs and 170 RBIs in 453 games over five seasons at the minor league level.

He hit .253 with six homers and 18 RBIs through 52 games so far this season at the Triple-A and Advanced-A level.

Alexander, 25, joined the Braves in the 20th round of the 2018 MLB Draft. He hit .238 with 29 home runs and 109 RBIs in 250 minor league games over four seasons. Alexander hit .258 with 15 homers and 43 RBIs through 68 games this season at the Double-A level.

Advertisement

Hoffman, 22, was a 12th round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. He posted a 2.36 ERA and 7-2 record in 15 starts this season for the Advanced-A Rome Braves. Hoffman was the Braves' No. 23 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

The Royals also announced that they added Waters to the 40-man roster and optioned him to Triple-A Omaha. They assigned Hoffman and Alexander to Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

RELATED Tony Romo wins third American Century golf title

The Royals (32-52) will host the Detroit Tigers (36-49) at 2:10 p.m. EDT Monday at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Braves (52-35) will host the New York Mets (53-33) at 7:20 p.m. Monday at Truist Park in Atlanta.