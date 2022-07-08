Pujols, Cabrera added to MLB All-Star Game rosters

1/5

St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols will make his 11th All-Star appearance this month in Los Angeles. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- Active baseball legends Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera will each be part of the respective National League and American League rosters for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game, commissioner Rob Manfred announced Friday. The game will be played July 19 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Advertisement

"I am delighted that Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera have agreed to participate in the All-Star Game," Manfred said in a news release. "Albert and Miguel are two of the most accomplished players of their generation.

"They have also represented the baseball traditions of the Dominican Republic and Venezuela with excellence for the last two decades. Albert and Miguel are two all-time greats whose achievements warrant this special recognition."

Pujols and Cabrera selections were prompted by a new clause in team owners' collective bargaining agreement with the players union, which allows Manfred to add one All-Star selection to each team.

Pujols, 42, is MLB's oldest active player. The St. Louis Cardinals veteran its hitting .200 with four home runs and 18 RBIs through 45 games this season. Pujols has a career .296 average with 683 homers and 3,326 hits in 3,016 appearances over 22 seasons.

Pujols is expected to retire after this season. Cabrera is signed through 2023.

Cabrera, 39, is hitting .308 with three homers and 31 RBIs through 70 appearances this season for the Detroit Tigers. The 20-year veteran has a career .310 average with 505 homers and 3,065 hits in 2,657 games played.

Full All-Star Game rosters for the American League and National League will be announced at 5:30 p.m. EDT Sunday on ESPN.

The All-Star Game will air on Fox.